Suspects surrender to police in deadly Deer Valley shooting – Up News Info San Francisco

ANTIOCH (Up News Info SF) – A 15-year-old boy wanted in a fatal shooting in January moments after a basketball game at Deer Valley High School was handed over to U.S. sheriffs at the Oakland Police Department, according to police in Antioch.

The suspect, Daiveon Allison, a 15-year-old Pittsburgh resident, had an attorney with him at the time of the arrest, police said. He was transported to the Contra Costa County Juvenile Hall in Martinez.

Allison was charged in juvenile court in February for the alleged murder and for having a pistol on a school campus during the January 31 shooting in the high school parking lot at 4700 Lone Tree Way.

When the crowd left the game between Deer Valley and Antioch High Schools, a group of youths started fighting in the parking lot and someone opened fire, according to police.

Jonathan Parker, 16, was shot. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Following the shooting, the Deer Valley High students were in shock.

"You can tell when he goes to campus that something has changed," senior Mariah Gbilia told KPIX 5 in the days after the fatal shooting. "It seems empty, even though everyone is here."

"I'm hurt by that. A lot of my other friends are hurt by that. I shouldn't have died that day," said Tyrone Blake, who used to play catch with Jonathan at lunch.

Parker's family wanted the public to know that Jonathan was a victim of the violence, not the cause of it.

"He was not a gang member," his uncle Andrés told KPIX 5. "He was not in the gangs. He was not in any of that. So that is not what he was. He never left the house. He was always in This was a very new thing for all of us, him going to a basketball game. "