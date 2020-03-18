Suspects shoot at officers while driving away from shooting in Dallas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While officers were investigating a Dallas shooting Tuesday night, police said suspects inside a vehicle passed and shot at those officers.

Police said they responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of N. Masters Drive near Elam Road in the Pleasant Grove area of ​​Dallas. When they arrived, they found a group of people standing in the area.

According to the police, one person was detained while the others fled.

While questioning that person, police said a vehicle passed and officers were shot at. Officers did not respond to the fire.

No officers were hit by gunshots and no injuries were reported.

Descriptions of the vehicle or possible suspects were not available while police continue to investigate.

Police did not say whether the detained person faced charges.