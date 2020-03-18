Super League team of the season (so far) | Rugby League News





Derrell Olpherts takes one of the wing spots on our team of the season so far

With the Super League season currently suspended, we chose a combined XIII of the players who have impressed during the first seven rounds of the 2020 campaign …

1. Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

0:22 Bevan French showed off his extraordinary spin to bet on Jackson Hastings when Wigan hosted Hull KR Bevan French showed off his extraordinary spin to bet on Jackson Hastings when Wigan hosted Hull KR

%MINIFYHTML09dc05b78fa55b7577e9f4de14b88a9111% %MINIFYHTML09dc05b78fa55b7577e9f4de14b88a9112%

The Wigan winger has continued where he left off last year after his arrival at the DW Stadium from Parramatta Eels midway through the 2019 campaign.

French has four tries and four assists so far, helping Wigan establish himself at the top of the Super League before the season's suspension.

2. Derrell Olpherts (Castleford Tigers)

1:10 Derrell Olpherts finished amazingly on Mend-A-Hose Jungle despite Jonny Lomax's attention Derrell Olpherts finished amazingly on Mend-A-Hose Jungle despite Jonny Lomax's attention

The winger settled in quickly at Castleford after switching from Salford during the offseason and has already scored six tries in seven appearances for the club this season.

Opherts has also made 757 meters of 109 carries and made seven clean breaks, plus one supported break.

3. Toby King (Warrington Wolves)

The Knights of England center has been a major attack outlet for the Wolves thus far in 2020, providing five assists and five passes that have led to attempts.

Those have reached King's back making some significant forays with the ball in hand as well, having made 663 meters from 106 carries, four clean breaks and two supported breaks.

4. Josh Griffin (Hull FC)

No player has made more yards so far in the Super League during 2020, as Griffin recorded 999 from 107 carries before the season was suspended.

Those have come in the back of nine clean breaks, prompting the 29-year-old to score two attempts and also provide three assists.

5. Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

0:23 Liam Marshall ran the length of the field to score an incredible attempt for Wigan against Huddersfield. Liam Marshall ran the length of the field to score an incredible attempt for Wigan against Huddersfield.

Marshall's attempts have proved vital in helping Wigan establish himself as the top favorites in the Super League this year, with five in his name so far.

The cunning winger has been difficult for opponents to also stop with the ball in hand, making 14 clean breaks and accumulating 891 meters from 94 carries.

6. Jonny Lomax (St Helens)

The defending champions may not have really hit their pace in 2020 yet, but Lomax has set the same standards that have established it as one of the main halves of the competition.

So far, Lomax has scored two attempts, provided six assists and made 609 meters in the back of four clean breaks and one supported break.

7. Aidan Sezer (Huddersfield Giants)

Few players have had such a revitalizing impact on a club as the former Canberra Raiders scrum half in Huddersfield.

Sezer has played a key role in helping last year's wrestlers be among the top high-flying players in 2020, providing six assists and kicking 16 goals on 19 attempts, in addition to scoring one attempt.

8. Grant Millington (Castleford Tigers)

Millington has been the cornerstone of the Castleford package since 2012 and his work this year has helped lay the foundation for some eye-catching performances by the team.

The Australian striker has made 546 meters and scored an attempt with the ball in hand, in addition to making a clean break, while his defensive efforts have seen him make 170 tackles.

9. Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers)

An ever-present danger around the ruck in attack, McShane has managed 531 meters from half the fake scoots so far in 2020, more than 150 more than any other player in the Super League.

That includes four clean breaks, while on defense the 30-year-old has made 272 tackles with just Hull FC hooker Danny Houghton making more with 290.

10. Luke Thompson (St Helens)

Thompson, who will join the Canterbury Bulldogs on the NRL side next year, has kept the form that considered him rated the best accessory in the world last year.

He has scored three attempts and made two clean breaks and a rest supported on the back to carry the ball for 667 meters.

11. Josh Jones (Hull FC)

Jones, another member of the Salford Grand Final team who has quickly established himself in life with a new club, is having the impact Hull would have expected of him.

He has carried the ball a total of 585 meters, produced nine downloads and two assists, not to mention that he has made 138 tackles so far.

12. Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors)

Awarded a testimonial this year in recognition of his 10 years of service to Wigan, Farrell has continued to deliver the kinds of performances that have made him a mainstay of the team.

The 29-year-old scored three attempts and provided three assists, made 826 meters from 105 carries and six clean breaks, in addition to making 261 tackles with a 97 percent success rate.

13. Cameron Smith (Rhinos of Leeds)

The 21-year-old recently signed a new three-year deal with the Rhinos after producing several impressive displays for the club so far in the 2020 season.

His stats underscore the impact Smith has had this year, scoring three attempts and providing two assists in the back of the transport over 491 meters, in addition to making 212 tackles.