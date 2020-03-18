Super for the summer: we tested the Kumail Nanjiani workout (Part 1)

Warner Bros./Getty Images / Shutterstock; Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration
Our journey began with Kumail Nanjiani, a mind-blowing thirst trap, and the Australian wildfires. Let us explain.
After the comedian and star of the next Marvel movie The eternal He shared a photo of his amazing body transformation for the movie in December, it got us thinking: could we do that?
And when he and his London-born Australian coach David Higgins We began promoting a trio of shows called Super He, Super Me, and Super She in January, with sales proceeds from PDFs detailing the trainings the latter puts on its celebrity clientele going toward wildfire relief that ravage their homeland, we think: should we try this?
So we bought the PDFs, we got the Higgins book, Hollywood's body planand rushed headlong into the teachings of the man who had brought Nanjiani and his Eternal co-stars (hello, Angelina Jolie!), not to mention the casts of Black widow Y Wonder Woman 1984, among many others, in form. And a plan was put in place. At the end of February, we would start the nine week program and put ourselves in the best shape of our lives. We would get super for the summer.
And then COVID-19 happened.
Suddenly, what seemed like a relatively straightforward process of intense gym training has turned into a struggle to figure out how to continue as we practice the social distancing that is required of all of us at this time. Fortunately, with the help of a few computers, everything can be done at home. But we are getting ahead of ourselves. More on that in the coming weeks.
For the past three weeks, we have both been completing the 21-day reset program detailed in your book, designed to bring us back to the foundation of good nutritional health and proper body movement, something Higgins says is a must for successfully transform our bodies along the way
"I always argue that, ideally, people would have made the 21-day reset program first in my book," he explained to E! News by phone. "It gives the body time to gain that foundation, understanding, and knowledge of how to move and should move rather than how they currently move. It is also a corrective exercise program. So as you progress through this program, SuperMe or The She or the He: You won't break because the most important thing for this type of thing is consistency. "
So what is the program? Well, it's 21 minutes of exercise over 21 days, three different circuits for each of the three weeks. They are a series of exercises and stretches (think of squats, leg raises and child posture) that require nothing more than a yoga mat, a towel, a foam roller and some resistance bands. Absolutely doable at home for almost everyone.
And as for food, there are three rules: alcohol-free, sugar-free, and no fried fatty foods. After that, it's just an intermittent fast without counting calories (eating only within the same eight-hour window every day and ingesting notes but water for the remaining 16) for five days a week, with Saturdays free and Mondays dedicated to just 500 calories in total.
If that last part feels a little extreme, well, that's because it is. It is also done only three times during the entire nine weeks. "It is important to understand what 500 calories look like," Higgins writes in his book, explaining the thought process behind fasting. It also provides this disclaimer that we sign: Intermittent fasting is not appropriate for everyone. Do not make this day calorie restricted if you are pregnant, have a condition such as diabetes, or have had an eating disorder. If you are taking any type of medication, consult a doctor before starting your calorie limited day. Intermittent fasting is also not suitable for children or for those who are already very thin.
With everyone searching for a way to stay fit during this time of social estrangement, we thought we would document our progress in real time and provide the male and female perspective as we delve into the Super He and She portions of the regimen. We will be back every two weeks with a new journal entry and hopefully new muscles to boot.
Why we are doing this and what we hope to get out of it:
There Before this, I really hated the gym – I didn't have confidence in the gym and was intimidated by equipment that didn't know how to use (and didn't want to hurt myself when trying). And let's be honest, I'm not a great cook, so it was takeout or glutton that I ate at work events, which is not healthy or sustainable. I am doing this because I love challenges, but mainly to educate myself. I would be lying if I said I don't want to lose weight and tone up too, so that's for sure. I have never done anything like this before in my life, so the idea of learning basic fitness concepts and implementing it in my daily routine, as well as developing healthy eating habits, seemed very exciting. Once the nine weeks are over, I pledge to continue implementing what I learn here in a realistic, healthy and freshly inspired lifestyle.
Club: I have been on a journey with my health and fitness for a few years, but for a long time, my workouts consisted only of cardio. I was also intimidated by the gym equipment and, more importantly, by the other people who used it. But running, that knew how to do. That didn't scare me. However, after the first year of the year, something crystallized in me and I knew I really wanted to make a change and focus on fitness in a different way. As a gay man, my community has a certainly unhealthy obsession with specific body types and I know that plays a role in how I feel when I look in the mirror and see my skinny arms and my little belly bag. And while I don't want to give in to that type of body dysmorphia, I'd like to see what my body can do and how I can improve it. I want to feel stronger and proud of myself for making a commitment to my health and sticking to it. And feeling more comfortable at a pool party or beach party when summer comes will be the icing on the cake.
What was the most difficult part in these first three weeks?
There Mentally and physically overcome hunger cravings while intermittently fasting and eliminating Coca-Cola Light and sugar. I'm so proud to say that I haven't had a sip of soda (or sugar) since I started this!
Club: After January 1, I had already started to implement many of the expected changes to the program into my daily routine. I had quit alcohol forever (which is a completely different story, but ultimately with the happiest ending), I stopped eating at 8 p.m. every day, and I started cutting "bad,quot; sugars and carbohydrates like pasta and bread. So intermittent fasting didn't trip me as much as I expected and my cravings were minimal. (Although, the smell of a freshly baked bun was so intoxicating the first time I found myself in the same room as one. That was wild.) The hardest part was making sure I got my 21 minutes of exercise every day, even when it was raining and cold and the news was bad and I felt like I was hiding under a blanket once my workday was over.
What surprised us most about this part of the program:
There How much weight did I lose and how fast did it melt, after cutting the sugar and soda. Also how painfully amazing is a foam roller. I was also surprised at how guilty I felt when I really, really wanted to skip my 21 minute workout. I thought to myself, if I want to skip this basic exercise, what am I going to do when we get to the transformation part? I had no excuse. I never skipped a workout and feeling guilty about the idea of skipping really caught me by surprise.
Club: I was also surprised by how much weight I could lose in just 21 days. But even more than that, I was amazed at how quickly my mindset changed to eat well and be active every day. By the third week, my 21 minutes of exercise seemed like a refuge, a little meditation piece to focus on as things in the outside world continued to spiral out of control. And I found myself looking for ways to stay true to my intention to eat clean, rather than looking for ways to cheat amidst stress.
A look at how we ate on the 500 calorie days:
There My attempt to make a 500-calorie cod dish for my first day was a total failure, but hey, you live and learn. I still kept it below 500 calories that day and for that I am proud. The other two Mondays I kept it simple: a banana in the morning and a bowl of minestrone soup. If I needed a sandwich, I would eat some cucumbers. It is easier if the day is busy, less time to think about food.
Club: I followed David's suggestion in the book that soups are the most abundant way to eat in the 500 calorie days. For each successive Monday, my husband and I plan to make a different chicken broth soup filled with protein and vegetables for dinner, something that would fill my stomach and ensure I didn't go to bed hungry. I ate a banana before training just to have something in my system, but I didn't eat anything else until dinner. These days weren't the easiest, and in the late afternoon, I discovered that my brain function was seriously limited, but I understand why they asked us to do it. It really showed me what the body is capable of during a fast and also what 500 calories really look like.
This is where I should point out that if you don't think this is a good idea for you, don't do it. And while consulting with a doctor may not be the easiest thing to do right now, check with whoever you can before deciding to undertake this part of the program.
Our first thoughts on intermittent fasting:
There Intermittent fasting was intimidating at first, but it becomes much easier as it becomes routine. The first week was more difficult for me when I tried to calculate when and what to prepare for the meal given my unpredictable work schedule, but now I have it resolved. Keeping it simple and sticking with what works is key to me.
Club: He had already been eating in a window at 10 a.m. at 8 p.m. before I started this, so when I chose my 8 hour window from noon to 8, it wasn't such a big fit. I think it seems intimidating to most people, the idea of going 16 hours without food, but when you do, you realize that it really isn't that difficult to keep up with. It is about finding the window that best suits your schedule and keeping it until it becomes routine. I found that even on Saturdays, when we were allowed to eat without restrictions, I still stuck to my window because it had started to feel natural.
How much weight have we lost so far:
There I lost about eight or nine pounds!
Club: I followed David's advice and weighed on my home scale weekly, not obsessing too much about my weight, as that wasn't really the reason why I started this in the first place. But I liked the idea of having a measurable way to track my progress. The first week was when I saw the best results, losing five pounds. The following two weeks, I lost two more each, resulting in nine total. I officially dropped to my weight when I got my driver's license at 16. Now is the time to put on some muscle.
As we now diverge and walk our respective SuperHe and SuperShe paths, we will be back in two weeks to discuss our progress, so stay tuned. And if you want some advice from Higgins in the meantime, he and Black widow star David Harbor He will lead live workouts on their respective Instagram accounts, beginning Wednesday, March 18 at 11 a.m. PT. (Time is subject to change. Please check your GI for exact time.)
