Super for the summer: we tested the Kumail Nanjiani workout (Part 1)

Our journey began with Kumail Nanjiani, a mind-blowing thirst trap, and the Australian wildfires. Let us explain.

After the comedian and star of the next Marvel movie The eternal He shared a photo of his amazing body transformation for the movie in December, it got us thinking: could we do that?

And when he and his London-born Australian coach David Higgins We began promoting a trio of shows called Super He, Super Me, and Super She in January, with sales proceeds from PDFs detailing the trainings the latter puts on its celebrity clientele going toward wildfire relief that ravage their homeland, we think: should we try this?

So we bought the PDFs, we got the Higgins book, Hollywood's body planand rushed headlong into the teachings of the man who had brought Nanjiani and his Eternal co-stars (hello, Angelina Jolie!), not to mention the casts of Black widow Y Wonder Woman 1984, among many others, in form. And a plan was put in place. At the end of February, we would start the nine week program and put ourselves in the best shape of our lives. We would get super for the summer.