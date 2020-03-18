Home Local News Suncor Energy's oil refinery north of Denver emits an explosion of "clay-like,quot;...

Suncor Energy's oil refinery north of Denver emits an explosion of "clay-like,quot; air pollution

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Suncor Energy's oil refinery north of Denver emits an explosion of "clay-like" air pollution
%MINIFYHTML06f8b0a152448ee2b53683e2b29881c811% %MINIFYHTML06f8b0a152448ee2b53683e2b29881c812%

An equipment failure at Suncor Energy's oil refinery north of Denver on Tuesday caused an explosion of opaque contamination that triggered a company "steam release alarm,quot;, prompting operators to shut down a troubled unit. and monitor emissions in the surrounding neighborhoods.

%MINIFYHTML06f8b0a152448ee2b53683e2b29881c813%%MINIFYHTML06f8b0a152448ee2b53683e2b29881c814%

This happened around 5:40 pm, according to a notice sent to Adams County emergency officials, less than two weeks after state health officials hailed a negotiated settlement with Suncor as an opportunity to "reset,quot; a pollution problems pattern.

%MINIFYHTML06f8b0a152448ee2b53683e2b29881c815% %MINIFYHTML06f8b0a152448ee2b53683e2b29881c816%

Suncor's notice said Tuesday's pollution clouds contained "clay-like,quot; catalyst material, but did not specify possible toxic chemicals in the mix. Suncor temporarily blocked Brighton Boulevard while crews shut down malfunctioning fans.

Adams County Commissioner Steve O & # 39; Dorisio, who lives just over 2 miles from the refinery and drove there, expressed concern that Suncor did not provide crucial data.

"I am concerned that the information does not tell the severity or how people should respond. We do not know if people were put at risk or if they need to do something as a result of this incident. We need more information. We need information that people can use to determine if they must take some action, "O'Dorisio said.

"As a community member and as a leader, I am concerned that I don't know how to respond when I receive this type of information that really doesn't tell us anything."

The surge in smoke emissions from batteries on Tuesday night marked the latest in a series of recent incidents at the refinery, located in Commerce City, north of Denver. Equipment failures caused similar operational disruptions on December 11 and November 27, according to company statements. Refinery workers were moved to a safe area.

State air pollution control officials at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said they were aware of the equipment failure and were monitoring the refinery on Tuesday night. CDPHE air officials typically respond by reviewing air monitoring data collected at state pollution monitoring stations near the refinery.

"The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is closely monitoring the opacity event at Suncor tonight and will conduct a follow-up investigation. Suncor closed the faulty unit and state officials do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the community, "agency spokesman Andrew Bare said in a written statement.

"At 6:05 pm Tonight, employees at the Suncor refinery in Commerce City notified CDPHE that one of Suncor's air blowers failed. The air blowers keep the air and catalyst circulating. This failure resulted in emissions. highly visible opacity, "Bare's statement said.

"Suncor security personnel monitored with portable devices for a variety of materials, including hydrogen sulfide and sulfur dioxide, and did not observe elevated levels. We will monitor the situation and review the data from the air monitors we have placed around the Suncor refinery. ”

%MINIFYHTML06f8b0a152448ee2b53683e2b29881c817%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©