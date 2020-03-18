Stunning iPhone 12 video is our best look at Apple's leaked design: BGR

It's unclear if the Apple iPhone 12 release date is in jeopardy due to the new coronavirus pandemic, but the new flagship iPhone series should be announced in September regardless of whether or not COVID-19 delays the launch.

Even though we still have 6 months to wait before the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro phones go official, Apple's revised design has already leaked.

We've seen several graphic artists try to give us visualizations of what the iPhone 12 will look like based on those leaks, and now a recently released video is likely to give us our best glimpse of the unreleased series of iPhone 12.

Like all other major consumer electronics companies, Apple is being affected by the new coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China. New and large product launches are experiencing delays as a result of limited manufacturing capabilities in China, and device shortages are already affecting some popular products that have already been launched. China is already beginning to get back on track despite the continued spread of COVID-19, but things continue to change minute by minute. The outbreak has no end in sight, and things have not yet begun to escalate in the United States.

We are all in the store for a few months ahead, and obviously there are much more important things on people's minds than the launch of Apple's new iPhone 12 series smartphones. That said, the iPhone 12 lineup is the most anticipated new smartphone series to debut this year, and it's also a big deal because it's the first new iPhone series in three years that will have a major revised design. We still have a long wait ahead before Apple finally announces its new iPhones and showcases the new design, but a new video shows what could be the most accurate representation so far of the new iPhone 12 design that experts have leaked.

I still remember the first time I said that the design of the Apple iPhone 6 was leaked in 2014. It was so cool that Apple was finally going to launch iPhone models with larger screens, but I remember thinking about how better those bigger iPhones would look if It still had the same basic design as the iPhone 5s that was being replaced. Now, six long years later, I am finally going to get my wish.

Apple's upcoming new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models will feature a notched full-screen design on the front just like the iPhone X, iPhone XR / XS, and iPhone 11, and will also feature a dual-lens camera and Triple lens clusters on the back that are similar to the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. This year, however, the glass front and back will be joined in the middle by flat metal edges, just like the iPhone 5. How do we know all this? We know this because the information comes from TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has the world's most accurate track record of Apple leaks. Simply put, Kuo's word is the best choice for Apple confirmation.

We have seen that many graphic designers and YouTube channels try to visualize Apple's next generation iPhone models based on leaks, but most of them have some serious errors. Some drop the notch even though we know with almost certainty that the iPhone 12 will not be a true full-screen phone. Others put four camera lenses on the back of iPhone 11 Pro models, and that's the most common mistake we've seen. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will have a fourth sensor on the back, but it will be a time-of-flight (ToF) sensor that collects depth data instead of a full fourth camera lens.

A new video created by the YouTube channel Stuffbox and edited by ConceptsiPhone shows us what appears to be the most accurate representation to date of Apple's upcoming iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro phones. Editing isn't great, so the first 15 seconds show an iPhone 12 render that's bad because it doesn't have a notch on the screen, but the renderings that start at 15 seconds from the video are pretty close to perfect. You can see the design of the iPhone X screen on the front and the layout of the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro camera on the back, plus there is a ToF sensor on the iPhone 12 Pro model. It is the closest thing to any person who has mocked an iPhone 12 that is in line with what we expect from Apple later this year, and you can see it in the embedded video below.