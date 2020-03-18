Stuck at home? Museums, aquariums, and zoos offer virtual tours during the coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLdcbb6183411c61f69736b140c1862fe111% %MINIFYHTMLdcbb6183411c61f69736b140c1862fe112%

– If you are trying to balance work from home and keep your kids entertained, there are plenty of fun, and often educational, ways to stay busy.

While children have homework from school, they will need some breaks and other activities as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

Fortunately, many museums and cultural institutions around the world are inspiring people to stay curious and busy by offering free virtual tours, exhibits, videos, and performances for people to enjoy from their homes.



A great place to start is Google Arts & Culture, they teamed up with over 2,500 museums and galleries from around the world to provide virtual tours and online exhibits of some of the most famous museums in the world, including the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the National Gallery of London. and the Guggenheim in New York City.



You can also imagine yourself in the Golden Age of cinema or an architecturally impressive opera in Europe with digital visits to performing arts centers around the world.

Be sure to visit the museums in your local area to see if they also offer virtual tours. In Philadelphia, for example, visitors can scroll through the 16,000 square feet of the main exhibits of the Museum of the American Revolution and even come closer to look at objects and read the labels in the galleries.

VIRTUAL TOUR: The #MuseumOfTheAmericanRevolution He's getting creative to keep the public entertained during his spare time. https://t.co/YWmz9M1yn9 – Up News Info Philly (@CBSPhilly) March 18, 2020

If you're looking to get outdoors, check out Google's Art and Culture online program called "The Hidden Worlds of National Parks,quot; in collaboration with National Park Services.

The digital exhibit features impressive tours of five national parks, including Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico, Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah, Kenai Fjords National Park in Alaska, and the Dry Tortugas National Park in Florida.

If you want to connect with creatures, large and small, several aquariums and zoos that are temporarily closed still offer virtual tours.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium features several 10 living creature chambers ranging from jellyfish to penguins.

And while the National Aquarium in Baltimore plans to close until March 27, it will broadcast several of its exhibits live on its website, including Blacktip Reef and Pacific Coral Reef.

HEY PARENTS: Need a distraction from the constant barrage of news related to the coronavirus? The national aquarium has it covered. https://t.co/XBhlbFwAdK – WJZ | Up News Info Baltimore (@wjz) March 17, 2020

Back on land, many zoos have live and archived videos of pandas, polar bears, giraffes, and other animals on their websites.

The San Diego Zoo has live, prerecorded video broadcasts featuring koalas, apes, giraffes, elephants, tigers, and other creatures offering endless hours of entertainment and fascination.