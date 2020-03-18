Stock market dips, recovery is not sustainable as coronavirus cases rise – Deadline

Shares fell on open Wednesday in hopes of a sustained rally after a positive rally the day before.

Despite a series of over $ 1 trillion economic measures proposed Tuesday by the Trump administration, Dow Jones futures had plummeted in Wednesday's pre-market session, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures, hitting the "lower limit" circuit breaker, quickening hopes raised by Tuesday's 5.2% rise in the DJIA.

%MINIFYHTML603da16ad6fb50c60db55b2031eb4e3b11% %MINIFYHTML603da16ad6fb50c60db55b2031eb4e3b12%

At the opening, the index fell 6% or around 1,200 points, as momentary optimism was crushed by the relentless march of the virus across the country and the world.

The number of infections doubled internationally in the past two weeks, continuing to fuel fears of a global recession. The death toll in the US USA It reached 114 with more than 6,400 cases overnight as the tests are conducted. Last night, West Virginia became the 50th state to report cases.

In a surreal moment in Chicago, three technicians at Midway International Airport tested positive for the virus, shutting down the air traffic control tower and causing cancellations of dozens of flights Wednesday morning.

While many stock conversations revolve around Boeing and a bailout for the hardest hit airlines, media actions continue to push. Disney and ViacomCBS fell more than 6%.

Monday's winners like Comcast fell 5%.

Netflix was down nearly 2%.