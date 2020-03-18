State Water Board warns that cleaning "washable,quot; wipes could clog sewer systems – Up News Info Los Angeles

– As the state grapples with the ripple effects of the coronavirus outbreak, the California Water Board says residents should not throw away disinfectant wipes or paper towels, or take a chance on pipes and backed sewers.

Across the state, toilet paper is in short supply, and many consumers have opted for paper towels, washcloths, and other products. But the State Water Board warns that anything other than toilet paper "will clog sewers and cause reinforcements and overflows in wastewater treatment facilities, creating an additional risk to public health amid the coronavirus pandemic." .

Even wipes labeled "washable,quot; will clog pipes and interfere with wastewater collection, according to the Water Board.

"Wastewater treatment facilities across the state are already reporting problems with their sewage management collection systems," the State Water Board said in a statement.

Most urban centers have centralized wastewater collection systems that depend on gravity and sufficient water flow to transport human waste and biodegradable toilet paper. The Water Board says that these systems were not designed for individual nylon wipes and paper towels.

Residents must dispose of the wipes, which the agency says is one of the leading causes of sewer system backups, in the trash.