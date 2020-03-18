St. Patrick's Day shooting in Texas pub leaves 1 dead and 1 injured – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

CORPUS CHRISTI (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Unlike other major Texas cities, such as Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, and Houston, Corpus Christi has not closed its bars or restaurants amid concerns over COVID-19.

One woman died and another was injured in a St. Patrick's Day shooting in an Irish pub in the southeast Texas city.

The shooting occurred Tuesday night at Molly's Irish Sports Pub and a suspect is in custody, police spokesman Travis Pace said.

When officers arrived, they found a dead woman and another who had been shot in the torso, the Corpus Christi Caller Times reported. Police interviewed witnesses and identified a suspect, who was later arrested after a brief chase, Pace said.

The suspect's name was not immediately released, but Pace said that person will likely face charges of murder and aggravated assault.

Pace said the investigation was ongoing but "it is not a random act of violence."

Until now, officials in Corpus Christi have only issued orders limiting the number of people allowed in private and public meetings to curb the possible spread of the coronavirus.

