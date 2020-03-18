SpaceX puts 60 satellites into orbit despite engine failure

%MINIFYHTMLbeb93c7512bac876db7d07e8ae1dc82811% %MINIFYHTMLbeb93c7512bac876db7d07e8ae1dc82812%

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLA. – SpaceX launched 60 more Internet satellites into orbit on Wednesday despite an engine failure shortly after takeoff in a recycled rocket that flew a record five times.

SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk said one of the nine main engines shut down prematurely during takeoff, a rare occurrence. But the satellites still reached adequate orbit, increasing the Starlink constellation to approximately 360.

“It shows the value of having 9 engines! Thorough investigation is needed before the next mission, ”Musk tweeted.

It is the same type of rocket, a Falcon 9, that SpaceX will use to launch NASA astronauts in early May. Sunday's launch attempt for these latest Starlinks stopped at the last second due to a bad engine read.

“The last launch was canceled due to slightly high power. Possibly, but not obviously, related to today, ”said Musk.

This particular first stage booster will not fly again. Rather than landing on a floating platform offshore, the thruster failed and crashed into the Atlantic.

SpaceX had better luck with its recycled nose cone, retrieving it from the sea.

This is the sixth batch of Starlinks that SpaceX released in less than a year. Each compact flat-panel satellite weighs just 575 pounds (260 kilograms).

Musk views thousands of Starlinks that provide affordable broadband Internet service to virtually every corner of the world, a concern for astronomers.

Astronomers fear that the night will be ruined by the constellations of these relatively low-orbit satellites. SpaceX is experimenting with dark paint and, sometime soon, satellite umbrellas, kind of like patio umbrellas.

A dark paint-covered Starlink fired into orbit in January. SpaceX officials said Wednesday that there was a noticeable reduction in reflectivity.

Meanwhile, London-based OneWeb plans to launch another batch of its own Internet service satellites from Kazakhstan on Saturday. This latest batch of 34 satellites will raise OneWeb's highest orbit constellation to 74.

