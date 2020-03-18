Southern Poverty Law Center finds 22 hate groups in Colorado, 940 in the US. USA

The number of hate groups in Colorado tripled in eight years, according to an annual report on hate and extremism in the United States.

The Southern Poverty Law Center found 22 hate groups in Colorado in 2019, up from seven identified in the organization's original 2012 report. State hate groups include anti-LGBT groups, anti-immigrants, black separatists, white nationalists, and neo-Nazis. Some groups are from across the state, like the general hate group Proud Boys, while others have specific locations like the Sea Jay Foundation, an anti-Muslim group in Highlands Ranch.

Nationwide, the Southern Poverty Law Center identified 940 hate groups operating, a decrease of 1,020 in 2018, which was the all-time high in the report's history. The fall was attributed to the collapse of two major factions of neo-Nazi groups, according to the Montgomery, Alabama-based law center.

However, the United States saw in 2019 that growth between groups is against lesbian, gay and transgender people. In Colorado, four such groups were identified, including the Family Research Institute in Colorado Springs.

Paul Cameron, president of the Family Research Institute, said his organization's goal is to make homosexuality illegal again, Cameron said. The research institute attributes multiple social problems to gay people.

"This is why the Southern Poverty Law Center believes that we are evil," said Cameron. "They view this as hate speech. But we think it's the opposite, that people should be discouraged. "

Nationwide, there were 70 anti-LGBTQ groups on the list.

Critics have accused the legal center of using criteria that are too broad to compile its list of hate groups. Some groups on the list have unsuccessfully sued the legal center for the designation.

But the legal center defends his work.

"Make no mistake, we have a crisis of hatred and extremism in our country," said SPLC spokeswoman Lecia Brooks. "And the toxic ideas propagated by these hate groups not only lead to violence but erode the foundations of our democracy."

The Colorado groups identified in 2019 are:

Scriptures for America Worldwide Ministries (LaPorte)

American Identity Movement (Boulder, Colorado Springs, Denver)

MSR Productions (Wheat Ridge)

Nation of Islam (Aurora)

Colorado Alliance for Immigration Reform (Lakewood)

Sea Jay Foundation (Rancho Highlands)

Generations (Elizabeth)

Family Research Institute (Colorado Springs)

The Jesus Prayer Project (Colorado Springs)

Prophets of the Northern Kingdom (People)

Law for America (Walsenburg)

Asatru Folk Assembly (Statewide)

Israel united in Christ (Denver)

New Black Panther Party for Self Defense (Denver)

Patriot Front (statewide)

Atomwaffen Division (statewide)

Great Millstone (Denver)

Massive resistance (Denver)

Proud Boys (statewide)

The Right Thing (Statewide)

Associated Press contributed to this report.