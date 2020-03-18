Sony will reveal the PlayStation 5 tomorrow – BGR

%MINIFYHTML3417fe5b3dccd52f4ee12f962be5afe011% %MINIFYHTML3417fe5b3dccd52f4ee12f962be5afe012%

Sony revealed on Twitter the date of the PlayStation 5 announcement that fans have been waiting for.

PS5 lead architect Mark Cerny will reveal everything there is to know about the new PlayStation on Wednesday on Sony's PlayStation blog.

The news follows Microsoft's surprising announcement of Xbox Series X yesterday, when the company revealed almost all the secrets of Xbox Series X.

Sony finally did it! The company announced that it is ready to tell us everything there is to know about one of the most anticipated products of 2020, the PlayStation 5. However, this will not be the PS5 launch event we expected in January, and it is all due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sony started talking about the PS5 last year when it revealed a lot of details about the next-gen console without being too specific. He used all the buzzwords fans wanted: 7nm processors, ray tracing support, 8K games, ultra-fast SSD storage, new driver, backward compatibility, and affordability – without giving details. As of today, we still don't have a spec sheet for the PS5, we don't know what the console looks like and we have no official information on how much it will cost. Meanwhile, Microsoft unveiled the Xbox X-Series design months ago, and then, in mid-February, announced its main specs and features through a blog post.

At CES in early January, Sony teased that its biggest PS5 features have yet to be announced, though we may have stumbled across some of them here and there thanks to leaks. In other words, Sony did everything right, raising the PS5's expectation for most of last year. Then there was a major leak in mid-January that revealed many more details about the console's specs and features, and provided an alleged price and firm release date. Not to mention the fact that he told us that Sony would unveil the new gaming platform in early February during a PlayStation Meeting press conference. But then the coronavirus occurred, and the outbreak forced Sony to withdraw from various events, including the grand Mobile World Congress in Spain, as well as a couple of gaming programs that followed. Not that we expect Sony to reveal the PS5 at MWC or other gaming trade shows, but the epidemic has altered Sony's plans for the new PlayStation reveal.

A report a few months ago said Sony would unveil the PS5 in February during a special press conference. Since then, we saw a bunch of different sources claiming that the February release was going to happen, though only one of them offered an actual date. What really helped bring the point home was Sony's unexpected revelation that it will not be going to E3 2020 for the second year in a row. That's obviously something we didn't see coming, especially in a year when a new console would be released. This was all before Sony announced its decision to withdraw from MWC, PAX East and GDC.

Sony did things pretty much the same way in 2013. It announced in late January a key note slated for February 20, which is where it revealed some initial details about the console, such as hardware specs and some games. However, the design of the PS4 was not shown until E3 2013, as Sony was still attending the trade fair at the time.

The coronavirus may have changed everything for the PlayStation 2020 announcement, especially considering that Microsoft surprised Xbox fans with a big Xbox Series X announcement in mid-February that put additional pressure on the Japanese company. Sony's last significant PS5 announcement came in October, when the company revealed some of the features of the upcoming DualShock 5 controller.

We hope Sony will be more forthcoming this week, especially considering that Microsoft has already revealed the Xbox Series X design and full set of specs.

This brings us to Sony's actual PS5 announcement. Sony took to Twitter on Tuesday, a day after Microsoft's surprising X Series spec announcement, to spark its own PS5 announcement. Everything will be reduced on Wednesday at 9 a.m. M. PST, when "the lead architect of the PS5 system, Mark Cerny, will provide a deep dive into the architecture of the PS5 system and how it will shape the future of gaming." Everything is supposed to happen online on Sony's PlayStation blog, though it's unclear if it will air, see the actual tweet below:

Until then, you have plenty of time to catch up on all the PS5 rumors from the previous month, which Sony could confirm soon. Prices are said to start at $ 499 in the United States, though analysts expect delays and a shortage of launch. Previous leaks spoke at length about the backward compatibility features of the console and Sony's marketing plans for the PS5.

The leaks even revealed Xbox's rumored pricing structure for the two boxes that will compete against the PS5 in 2020. Apparently, Sony and Microsoft are fighting for exclusives, not price. Also, that cheaper Xbox Series X could be in development, but it's not expected to launch alongside the Xbox Series X. The new PS5 is rumored to be faster than the new Xbox when it comes to RAM and SSD, though the X series has a Better GPU.

Additionally, a new Sony patent emerged, detailing a PS5 feature that leaked in recent months. The new DualShock 5 controller, which Sony unveiled a few weeks ago without revealing its name, will have a microphone that should come in handy for a voice assistant capable of delivering real-time information to assist players as they play. That's the kind of feature that isn't available on other consoles, and it's a hack that could be a huge advantage over the new Xbox Series X. Sony's PS5 trademark leaked as well, which we interpret as a sign that the Console launch should be close, and we recently saw an alleged image of the console's end user interface. The latest findings spoke about additional features that the PS5 might have in the future, including biofeedback support and a new PSVR controller. Here's a collection of all of the recently-discovered Sony gaming-related patents, all of which describe the technology that can be found within the PS5 at launch or in the years to come.

Finally, one of the previous leaks also delivered a list of games that will be ready in time for the PS5. You know, in addition to all the PS1 to PS4 titles that can probably be played on the new console. Separately, various developers scoffed at what is expected of new PS5 and Xbox games, and Sony explained that it is still committed to strong single-player games.

