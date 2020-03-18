Some Extended Unemployment Benefits – Up News Info Detroit

There are now 53 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Michigan.

Impact of Coronavirus in Michigan: Some Unemployment Benefits Spread

By Michigan Advance / States Newsroom, News Partner

March 16, 2020 6:21 pm ET

Some Michiganers will not have to worry about how they will afford to feed their families or keep the lights on.

That is due to new action by Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Monday. He signed two new executive orders in response to COVID-19, a disease caused by a new coronavirus. One will temporarily expand eligibility for unemployment benefits due to the appearance of COVID-19. The other order temporarily closes a multitude of public places and limits restaurants to carry out and deliver orders in response to COVID-19.

COVID-19 and unemployment

Executive Order 2020-10 aims to temporarily expand eligibility for unemployment benefits due to the emergence of COVID-19.

Under the new order, state unemployment benefits would extend to the following:

People who have childcare responsibilities due to school closings or are forced to care for loved ones who become ill.

People who are sick, quarantined, or immunocompromised and do not have access to paid family and medical leave, or are fired.

First responders or those working in healthcare and becoming ill or quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19.

According to the press release, access to benefits for unemployed workers will also be expanded. The benefits of unemployed people will increase from 20 to 26 weeks. The eligibility period for the application will increase from 14 to 28 days and the normal requirements for in-person registration and job search will be suspended.

The state is also looking for solutions for freelancers and independent contractors who traditionally don't have access to unemployment insurance.

"As we work together to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, we must do everything we can to help working families," said Whitmer. "This executive order will provide immediate relief to those who are unable to go to work and who depend on their paycheck to put food on the table for themselves and their families."

Whitmer is also looking for ways to help small businesses affected by COVID-19. According to a press release, she is working with the US Small Business Administration. USA (SBA) to obtain a Michigan Economic Damage Disaster Loan Statement. His office said the process has already started and that once it is granted, small businesses in the rating areas will be able to access low-interest loans through the SBA.

Earlier this month, Congress passed legislation making $ 1 billion available to the Small Business Administration (SBA) to provide low-interest loans to small businesses, small farm cooperatives, and nonprofits that have suffered substantial economic losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restaurants, bars, closed gyms

As Michigan Advance reported Monday morning, Whitmer is taking steps to close deals during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Executive Order 2020-9, the following locations will close as of 3 p.m. Monday at 11:59 p.m. March 30th:

Bars, taverns, breweries and distilleries.

Indoor and outdoor performance venues.

Gyms, gyms, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities, and exercise studios.

While the order does not restrict restaurants from offering food or beverage deliveries, shuttle service, or walk-in service, it does limit the number of people who can be inside to pick up food. Restaurants can only let five people in at a time, and customers must be 6 feet apart.

"It is heartbreaking that an industry based on service to others must be closed to help protect and keep the families their clients and friends call safe," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, adding that it is necessary during the health crisis.

During a press conference Monday, restaurateur Dean Bach, owner of the Belle Iron Grille in Gaylord, said hungry customers could continue to show their support at local restaurants by ordering take-out food.

"We have many new challenges to face … but I think we will overcome it," Bach said.

What is open amid temporary stops?

There are places that will still be open amid the temporary shutdown of the service industry. They include:

Suppliers of medical equipment and supplies.

Warehouse and distribution centers.

Industrial and manufacturing facilities.

Healthcare facilities, residential care facilities, collective care facilities and juvenile justice facilities are also excluded from the restrictions due to an executive order imposing temporary restrictions on visitors established by Whitmer late last week. .

As reported by Advance, temporary visitor restrictions at those facilities began Saturday and will continue until 5 p.m. 5th of April.

COVID-19 and public safety

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said public safety, citizen arrest, jail time and prison transfers are critical issues amid the emergence of COVID-19.

During a press conference held at M-Brew in Ferndale on Monday, he says his office is working with Oakland County executive Dave Coulter when it comes to enforcing restrictions on restaurants.

Bouchard said he and the deputies will enforce restrictions that have been imposed on maximum occupancy in restaurants and bars due to COVID-19. Bouchard added that in case of noncompliance, he or a deputy will draft a report and send it to the Oakland County Health Division.

"We do not seek to arrest people in this situation; we seek to protect, inform and guide them, and also to be part of the solution," Bouchard said.

Additionally, Advance contacted Whitmer's office Monday to ask if he planned to deploy the National Guard in response to COVID-19.

Spokeswoman Tiffany Brown responded with this statement: "It is not responsible to speculate, but I can tell you that we are exploring all of our options to keep people safe and mitigate the spread of COVID-19."

It was also announced Monday that Canada is closing its borders to non-citizens due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the ban does not apply to US citizens "at the moment."