Solano County Issues Home Shelter, Joining Other Bay Area Counties – Up News Info San Francisco

SOLANO COUNTY (Up News Info SF) – Solano County became the last Bay Area county to issue a shelter-in-place order in a regional effort to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, county officials announced Wednesday. at night.

The order takes effect at midnight on Wednesday and lasts until April 7. The Solano County order is labeled slightly differently than other counties: it is a "home shelter,quot; rather than an on-site shelter.

The closure of social settings such as bars, wineries, nightclubs and breweries will be required to increase social distancing. Restaurants will remain open, but only through takeaways and delivery. Gyms, spas, and other nonessential businesses will also be closed.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, and hospitals are among the businesses that will remain open.

Dr. Bela Matyas, the county's public health officer, had rejected the shelter orders at the scene on Tuesday, saying they were causing panic and simply reiterating state directives, but released an updated statement along with the order on Wednesday.

"We are taking this health crisis seriously and we are trying to protect our community while making sure that the essential parts of our county can function and we are trying to reduce the substantial burden on workers and businesses," said. "We are confident that our community will adhere to these directives, and we emphasize the importance of working together to overcome this at this difficult time."

Solano County had nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no deaths as of Tuesday. As of Wednesday night, there were 425 cases of COVID-19 in the Bay Area, with a total of 7 deaths. 15 coronavirus patients have died in California.

Early Wednesday, Napa County ordered its residents to shelter-in-place.

