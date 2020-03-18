Soccer player Obi Mikel leaves the Turkish club for fear of coronaviruses | Turkey News

Former Chelsea footballer John Obi Mikel parted ways with his Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor after he refused to play due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The player's two-year contract was canceled on Tuesday after its publication on social media confirming that he was not comfortable playing until the coronavirus outbreak ended.

%MINIFYHTML956819b5e7e3c4ccb2fc3681e1a8659511% %MINIFYHTML956819b5e7e3c4ccb2fc3681e1a8659512%

"The professional soccer player agreement between our company and John Obi Mikel … has been mutually terminated. With a mutual termination agreement, the soccer player gave up all future accounts receivable," Trabzonspor said in a statement. on Tuesday.

In an Instagram post, Mikel called for the cancellation of the league, saying "there is more to life than soccer."

"I don't feel comfortable and I don't want to play soccer in this situation. Everyone should be at home with their families and loved ones at this critical moment," said the former Nigerian national captain.

"The season should be canceled as the world faces such turbulent times," he said.

📌 Annoying!

John Obi Mikel, Trabzonspor, criticized the decision that the games continue in Turkey with the coronavirus outbreak

– Trabzonspor terminated his contract "by mutual consent,quot; and no compensation will be paid to him (agreed to waive all rights and accounts receivable) pic.twitter.com/ycSu9SP4oO – Split beard (@LIVERsuperPOOL) March 17, 2020

League games in Turkey go on with no fans present at the stadiums. However, the main leagues in England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France, as well as the Champions League and the Europa League, have been suspended.

The coronavirus pandemic has also forced the postponement of the European Championship and the Copa América, while affecting other international sporting events.

Meanwhile, the president of the Trabzonspor Club Ahmet Agaoglu has opposed any cancellation or delay of the football league games.

"We are the leader at the moment … Trabzonspor should be declared champion," Agaoglu told reporters.