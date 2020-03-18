Snow could knock down trees and power lines Thursday – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML23480ab364ac6fa48f9ae344a9eb671411% %MINIFYHTML23480ab364ac6fa48f9ae344a9eb671412%

A major snow event is likely to occur in the spring of Denver and much of northeast Colorado on Thursday, with the potential for downed trees and power lines.

%MINIFYHTML23480ab364ac6fa48f9ae344a9eb671413% %MINIFYHTML23480ab364ac6fa48f9ae344a9eb671414%

There is a winter storm warning for Denver and most of the metropolitan area, with snow storm warnings just east and north of the city. Both were issued Wednesday afternoon by the office of the National Weather Service in Boulder.

%MINIFYHTML23480ab364ac6fa48f9ae344a9eb671415% %MINIFYHTML23480ab364ac6fa48f9ae344a9eb671416%

"Heavy snow is expected on Thursday afternoon with snow rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour possible," the National Weather Service wrote in its warnings on Wednesday. "Precipitation will start as rain on Thursday morning and then change to snow late in the morning."

The Weather Service is calling for 4 to 10 inches of snowfall for the metro area, with most falling on Thursday afternoon and Thursday night.

The wide range of snowfall is due to temperatures expected to hover around the freezing mark for most of the snow event. If temperatures stay just above freezing during the storm, the impacts could be more limited. However, temperatures at or just below the freezing point could generate snowfall at the upper end of the forecast range.

Thursday's snow will contain a high water content due to mild temperatures and the higher sun angle of mid-March. That means shoveling snow could be exceptionally difficult in this storm, in addition to the downed tree and the threat of the power line. Shaking trees off the snow on branches can help prevent those trees from falling, potentially preventing power outages as well.

By Thursday afternoon, travel can be difficult, if not impossible, in most of the metro area. The greatest impacts will likely be east and north of Denver, where stronger winds will make visibility limited, at best.

To the east and north of Denver, winds could exceed 55 mph, dramatically reducing visibility in those areas. Travel east and north of Denver on Interstates 25, 70, and 76 is not recommended, particularly at dusk on Thursday. Winds in Denver could approach 45 to 50 mph, bringing near-snow storm conditions in the metropolitan area Thursday night.

Blizzard ratings refer to limited visibility. The official definition of a snowstorm is a combination of three consecutive hours or more than a quarter mile or less of visibility, sustained winds of 35 mph or more, and snow falling or moving.

Snow will decrease overnight from Thursday to Friday morning, giving way to a cold Friday.