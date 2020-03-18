Small Businesses Closing in Mass on the Denver Subway

%MINIFYHTMLe8aabfcf8c0d24b74f677a54c7073fd311% %MINIFYHTMLe8aabfcf8c0d24b74f677a54c7073fd312%

Small businesses in the Denver metro area are paying a high cost in the fight to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, according to accounts from a time tracking and scheduling software provider called Homebase.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is having a profound impact on our customers and other small business owners and hourly workers across the country," said John Waldmann, CEO and founder of the California company, in a press release that presents a new monitoring tool.

Homebase said 100,000 small businesses and locations with more than 1 million employees per hour use its scheduling, time tracking and communication tools. He estimates that employees in his system have seen a 22% reduction in hours nationwide and that 20% of Homebase business customers closed Tuesday. That equates to $ 24.4 billion in lost hourly wages in the next month.

Metro Denver, where the company has several thousand employers with a strong concentration on food and beverages, has seen a similar 22% reduction in hours worked. Homebase estimates that 23% of its Denver area customers have closed their stores as of Tuesday. The number of employees going to work is down 35%. Changes at the local and national level are measured against a baseline of what happened in January.

Boston and Northern California are the most affected areas in terms of small business closings and reduced work hours. After seeing more contained impacts last week, companies halted this week as the level of restrictions increased. That, in turn, explains the growing claims for unemployment benefits that the state is seeing.

On Wednesday, 10,000 people applied for unemployment benefits in Colorado, according to the state department of labor. That was after 3,900 people filed an application on Monday and 6,800 tried to file it on Tuesday before the overloaded system was removed for maintenance.