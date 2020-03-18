Slack presents its biggest redesign so far

Slack is unveiling a major redesign of its communications app that is rolling out today to make things a lot simpler to use. If you're a Slack user, you're probably used to some of the quirky ways the chat app works and how parts of the user interface are difficult to discover and customize. Slack is trying to address some of these flaws with much better sidebar customization, a new compose button, a top navigation bar, and many other tweaks and changes.

"This is the largest redesign in Slack's history," explains Ethan Eismann, vice president of design for Slack, in an interview with The edge. "We have taken many of the historical features and rearranged them in a way that makes them much more apparent in the right way and easy to use. That was largely the goal of this process."

%MINIFYHTML23825ee4f107422072498b13da59208a11% %MINIFYHTML23825ee4f107422072498b13da59208a12%

Slack's new redesign begins with the sidebar. The biggest change is that messages, channels, and apps will now support grouping into collapsible sections within the Slack sidebar. That means if you're working on a project that has certain DM channels and group conversations, you can nest them in a handy section and drag and drop it exactly where you want it in the sidebar. Unfortunately, the new sidebar sections feature will only be available on paid Slack plans, not free versions.

There's also a new compose button in the sidebar that works as a universal way to start a message anywhere in Slack. You can start composing a message as a DM or directly to a Slack channel, and Slack will load into the relevant message history within the draft view before hitting send.

Searching for people or channels and reacting to threads and mentions has always been a bit awkward in Slack, but that has also improved a lot now. There's a new section in the sidebar for People, Mentions, and Reactions. Both were buried before, and now you can quickly see channel mentions or pings, and find people you want to send DM to. You can even customize the width of the sidebar and adjust its color with 11 new themes soon.

A new top navigation bar also helps with Slack search and allows you to switch between channels and search. You can navigate back and forth within Slack using the new navigation bar, so you can quickly switch between channels and DM. It even supports keyboard shortcuts or mouse buttons that you would normally use to navigate back in a web browser.

Elsewhere, Slack is also getting a lot of minor UI changes to clear channel detail panels, menus, preferences, and even an increase in space at all times. It should all add up to a Slack app that feels a little easier to use and less crowded.

"The Slack design was more complicated than we really thought it should be," admits Eismann. "We want to make sure it is easy for anyone to use Slack. It is important that Slack adapts to the way people work."

Slack actually used the Slack service and its clients to redesign the communications application. Slack created a shared channel between its product managers, engineers, designers, and over 100 external "Slack champions,quot; who are Slack administrators or help deploy the application across companies.

"They were in one workspace and we were in another and we were able to implement these prototypes in them," reveals Eismann. “They gave us real-time feedback, and they also started giving each other feedback and having conversations with each other. It was this iterative round-trip co-creation process, with immediate feedback. ”

About 30 different companies participated, and allowed Slack to understand the impact of the design changes almost immediately.

While most of the changes will be made today on the Slack desktop / web side, the company is also planning a redesign for its mobile app in the coming weeks. "We're thinking about mobile device use cases … and really optimizing content on the go," says Jaime DeLanghe, director of product management at Slack, in an interview with The edge. That includes catching up quickly between meetings and cleaning up DMs or mentions.

I got to see an early look at what the new Slack mobile will look like, and now there are dedicated start, DM and mentions buttons at the bottom of the interface. The classic sidebar still exists, but it seems navigation will improve on mobile devices too.

All new desktop changes are beginning to roll out today, as many companies increasingly turn to remote work to cope with the new coronavirus pandemic. It is certainly an interesting (and daring) time, given the increased demand that online services are seeing right now. Slack's main rival Microsoft Teams experienced an outage earlier this week as demand for the service increased, and Xbox Live and Discord have also had service issues recently.

Slack is progressing independently, and new users can expect to see the new user interface starting today. Slack is rolling this out to new users first, thanks to the increase in remote work and to prevent people new to the app from having to learn different versions. Everyone else will start seeing the new design in the coming weeks.