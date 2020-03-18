Sky Cricket Podcast: David Gower reflects on his memorable seasons as England captain | Cricket News





David Gower's spells as England captain were full of action

David Gower talks about his time in charge of England in the latest episode of Captain & # 39; s Log, including the time he stood out from a press conference to attend the theater.

%MINIFYHTML780515af7586cda6aa14aa6778218b7011% %MINIFYHTML780515af7586cda6aa14aa6778218b7012%

Gower's captaining career is covered in its entirety, with Gower reflecting on some very difficult days, such as when England suffered 5-0 in the West Indies on a tour that started just a week after her mother's death, and the Ashes of 1989 when his side used 29 players and drummed 4-0.

A high point for Gower was winning in India in 1984/85, but another low point was that the West Indies had 342 on the last day to triumph at Lord & # 39; s, with Gordon Greenidge hitting an excellent undefeated ton.

Headlines off the field are also discussed: the aforementioned moment he headed to the West End and also when he missed a day of a touring England game in the Caribbean to sail.

Gower feels England was justified in firing him in 1986 and replacing him with Mike Gatting, and also reveals his thoughts on being fired again in 1989 when Ted Dexter and Micky Stewart wanted a "change of address."

The rebel tours, if you really asked the twelfth man to go to the press box and ask journalists how to get Australia out, the policy of being a skipper, and his views on Sir Ian Botham's captaincy, are also unpacked .

Was Beefy too wild off the field?

Gower led England to a memorable victory in India in 1984/85.

"Sometimes I made decisions too quickly regarding the national team, but I enjoyed being the captain of England," says Gower, whose charges were certainly not boring!

Also on the agenda …

– How he believed that two men he played with, Raymond Illingworth and Mike Brearley, were gods, and why he regrets not having chosen more their brains.

– Why you could never suppress Botham's style when you captained it – you need more push than with most people

– How the vice-captaincy helps you understand how to deal with people

– How to yell at your players in India helped ensure that memorable series won in 1984/85

Listen to Captain & # 39; s Log podcasts here!