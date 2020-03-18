Showtime Staggers ‘Black Monday’ Episodes, delays premieres of Docuseries ‘Outcry’ and ‘Love Fraud’ – Deadline

With the flow of TV content starting to dwindle as the coronavirus pandemic is closing serial production and delaying post-production, the networks are adjusting their schedules, trying to make canned originals last longer, and pushing show premieres. whose completion and delivery has been interrupted by the health crisis.

Showtime is changing the pattern of comedy Black Monday of two new consecutive episodes that premiere from one week to one, starting this Sunday, March 22 and continuing until Sunday, April 12.

CW and NBC have already made similar moves; the CW replaced an upcoming original episode of The flash with a repeat, and NBC will air a new episode of The blacklist this Friday instead of the two planned two consecutive.

The premieres of the new Showtime docuseries Scream (originally scheduled for April 3) and Love fraud (originally scheduled for Friday, May 8) was postponed to later in 2020 (exact date to be determined). Join FX Fargo, whose fourth installment will no longer be released on April 19.

Showtime premieres Penny Dreadful: City of Angels and the fifth season of Thousands of millions they remain on their previously announced dates, April 26 and May 3, respectively.