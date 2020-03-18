Sherri Shepherd's teenage son scolds her for wearing leggings because she is too old

%MINIFYHTML98b223e527b9f19991a83864a02fb85611% %MINIFYHTML98b223e527b9f19991a83864a02fb85612%

Sherri ShepherdThe teenage son apparently doesn't like his fashion sense. While her family remains in quarantine, the actress shared a video of her teenage son, Jeffrey Charles, on Wednesday, March 18, scolding her for wearing leggings.

In the video posted on Instagram, Jeffrey immediately showed his disgust the moment he saw his actress mother in leggings. "They are not made for mom," he told Sherri. "Like, how old are you, mom?"

Sherri simply replied that she is a mother, to which Jeffrey responded by saying, "I know. I mean, leggings should be worn by … girls at school." As she continued to speak, Sherri turned the camera to herself in a moment, showing her followers how she was while listening to her son.

In her defense, Sherri said the leggings made her look cute, although Jeffrey still insisted that she shouldn't wear that. "I can't imagine you wearing that," he said. "I think mothers, or older women, should not wear leggings because they are not good for them."

In the end, Jeffrey lost his debate with Sherri after the latter told him that young girls wear tights because they want to be like older women.

She captioned the video, "Dealing with Corona and a Teenage Girl Who Doesn't Like Tights." She continued: "With everything that happens in the world … virus and social distance … a shortage of toilet paper for heaven's sake! I have to treat a teenager who has a problem with wearing leggings! This boy is about to be put outside. "

To wrap up her long post, Sherri reminded others to stay safe in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. "Have a safe and calm day. Wash your hands and cough your elbow," he said.