Sheriff: driver dies after car launches off embankment, crashes into trees – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A 43-year-old man died Tuesday night in the north subway after his car went off the road, jumped off an embankment, and crashed into the trees on the road.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened around 8:40 p.m. in Oak Grove A Toyota Scion was traveling east on Viking Boulevard when it was seen turning off near the Rum River.

The car veered onto the shoulder and launched an embankment, flying into the air. The car crashed into the trees and pinned against the logs.

Emergency crews removed the driver from the vehicle and attempted to airlift him to a hospital, but he died on the spot. He was the only person in the car.

The sheriff's office identified the driver as a Minneapolis man. His name was not released.

The accident is still under investigation.