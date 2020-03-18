Shelter in place the first day; Stanford, Verily Accelerate Testing; Bay area cases, death toll rise – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a news digest each morning of the top coronavirus stories from the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest developments that impact you, your family and your daily life.

Coronavirus patient talks about symptoms

San Francisco doctor: "I am an emergency doctor and I have COVID-19,quot;

SAN FRANCISCO – Dr. Rosny Daniel from the University of California, San Francisco emergency room has been at the forefront of the Bay Area battle with coronavirus. Now he has become patient. Daniel went to the social media platform Medium to talk about his life since he tested positive for the coronavirus strain COVID-19 over the weekend.

Shelter in place the first day

The first day of the coronavirus shelter leaves San Francisco, a ghost town

SAN FRANCISCO – A shelter-in-place order that affected approximately 7 million people in the San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesday left city streets empty, shops and businesses closed, and residents took refuge in their households in a desperate attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus. . The order that went into effect at midnight early Tuesday left only "essential,quot; businesses open, including grocery stores, financial institutions, pharmacies, hardware stores, and service stations.

"How to drive to a funeral,quot;; Oakland Pub St. Patrick's Day, pampered by an on-site shelter

OAKLAND – For Crogan's Irish Pub in Montclair, Oakland, St. Patrick's Day is usually the most important day of the year. But this year's vacation marked the end of the first day of a three-week request for refuge for much of the Bay Area. As the pub deals with the shelter-in-place like everyone else, they are trying to take advantage of it one day at a time to discover how to navigate in the coming weeks.

Governor Newsom puts the California National Guard on alert

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom put the California National Guard on alert Tuesday to prepare to potentially protect local communities in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus across the state. The National Guard emphasized that Newsom's action is not a mobilization order, it is a notification for the National Guard to prepare for a possible activation.

San Francisco and San José cannabis dispensaries will remain open during shelter-in-place request

SAN FRANCISCO – Following the shutdown of marijuana dispensaries and delivery services in San Francisco under the shelter-in-place order that began Tuesday in response to the new coronavirus, city officials announced that businesses could reopen. "The Department of Public Health clarified today that since marijuana has medical uses, dispensaries will be able to operate as essential businesses as well as pharmacies," Mayor London Breed said during a press conference at City Hall on Tuesday night .

Monterey County to Order Shelter-In-Place After Confirming 2 Cases

MONTEREY – Monterey County confirmed two cases of the new coronavirus on Tuesday and said it will issue a shelter-in-place order at midnight Wednesday, following the lead of seven Bay Area counties trying to stem the global spread of the new coronavirus. The two cases were confirmed at the Monterey County Public Health Laboratory after COVID-19 testing began on March 6, and the laboratory has conducted nearly 100 tests since then, according to the county. They were probably transmitted through international travel, the county added, and are now isolated at home until authorized by the Monterey County Health Department.

Sonoma County Health Officer Issues Shelter Order On-Site

SANTA ROSA – With seven other San Francisco Bay Area counties in the midst of their first day of a shelter-in-place order, Sonoma County officials issued their landlord order Tuesday. The order takes effect at midnight on Wednesday, March 18 and will be in effect for three weeks, until April 7.

Coronavirus update: Oakland City Council, Civic Center closed to the public during shelter-in-place

OAKLAND – Government buildings will be closed to the public and parking enforcement will be limited in Oakland during a regional shelter-in-place order that took effect Tuesday in response to the spread of the new coronavirus.

Coronavirus Impact on Bay Area Businesses

Workers from all industries struggling to survive during shelter-in-place

SAN FRANCISCO – Local governments are doing everything possible to help the unemployed during the refuge in the Bay Area. That relief may not come soon enough for thousands of workers, especially in the service industry.

Despite lack of clients, essential businesses remain open during refuge in the Bay Area

SAN JOSE – With new shelter-in-place orders in place to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in the Bay Area, many will wonder exactly what "essential businesses,quot; are open. Marco Polo's laundry at South Bascom in San José keeps the lights on and the water flowing during these times of crisis.

Tesla factory to close after disputed "Essential Business,quot; claim amid coronavirus refugee order

FREMONT – The Tesla factory in Fremont will not be able to operate after a reported claim that the electric car maker had been designated an "essential business." A Los Angeles Times story quoted an Alameda County spokesperson as saying that the county had stated that Tesla was an essential business that was allowed to remain operational during the shelter throughout the Bay Area in the order of the home.

Target reduces store hours to keep up with purchases affected by the spread of the coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO – Target Stores in the Bay Area and the US USA They will have reduced hours to help stores replenish their stocks and thoroughly clean their facilities to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, the retailer announced. The Minnesota-based retailer also teamed up with other stores to create exclusive shopping time for seniors at the start of the day.

Macy & # 39; s closes stores across the United States and in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO – Macy & # 39; s announced it will close all of its nearly 600 stores in the United States, including 98 in California by Tuesday's close. This includes all Macy & # 39; s stores, Bloomingdale's, Bluemercury, Backstage, Bloomingdale's the Outlet and Market by Macy's, the company said.

Zanotto Market Offers San Jose Seniors Exclusive Buying Time During Coronavirus Protection

SAN JOSE – The Zanotto market in the Willow Glen neighborhood of San José is taking care of its older customers in a special way. They want to give this vulnerable population designated time to shop for groceries while the store is in its cleanest state. 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. This morning, the Zanotto Market was open only to those who were 60 years or older. Buyers who took advantage were grateful for this special store. The line was long during the hour exclusively for senior shopping, but everything was in order as people were let in one by one while others left the store.

San Francisco Mayor Announces Small Business Eviction Moratorium

SAN FRANCISCO – Mayor London Breed announced an additional moratorium on evictions in the City on Tuesday to apply to small and medium-sized businesses in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. The mayor made the announcement with a Twitter post on Tuesday afternoon around 2 p.m. A press release on the mayor's official website stated that the moratorium "… will prevent any small or medium-sized business from being evicted due to a loss of income related to loss of income or other economic impacts caused by pandemic COVID-19 ".

Senators criticize Google for face mask ads amid coronavirus, demand FTC action

MOUNTAIN VIEW – Two Democratic senators asked the Federal Trade Commission to take enforcement action against Google on Tuesday saying the company continues to allow ads for the sale of face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. Senators Mark Warner of Virginia and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said that despite Google announcing a ban on protective mask ads last week, its staff were easily able to find Google mask ads during the past week.

Coronavirus Impact on Bay Area Sports

PGA Championship at San Francisco Harding Park postponed

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco's TPC-Harding Park golf course will have to wait a few more months to host its first PGA championship. The second major golf tournament of the year has been officially postponed. The PGA Tour released a statement Tuesday announcing the cancellation of all tournaments until mid-May and will reschedule the PGA Championship later this year.

Former warrior star Kevin Durant among networks testing positive for coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO – Former Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant announced Tuesday that he was one of four members of the Brooklyn Nets who tested positive for the coronavirus. Durant confirmed the test results to @TheAthleticNBA. He said he felt fine and asked, "Everyone be careful, take care and quarantine." We're going to get through this. " read more

San Francisco giants establish $ 1 million fund to help stadium workers

SAN FRANCISCO – With the Major League Baseball season kicking off until the month of the coronavirus outbreak in May, the San Francisco Giants announced Tuesday that they would establish a $ 1 million fund to help stadium workers in difficulties. Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announced Monday that opening day was delayed in mid-May at the earliest after a conference call with executives from all 30 teams. He said the decision came after the federal government restricted events to have 50 or fewer people for eight weeks as a way to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Other Bay Area Coronavirus Headlines

Government Newsom: Most schools will be closed during the summer holidays

SACRAMENTO – With most California schools already closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Newsom said Tuesday that few, if any, will reopen this school year. "Don't anticipate that schools will open in a week," Newsom said at a press conference at the state emergency headquarters on Tuesday. "It is unlikely that many of these schools, few or none, will open before the summer break."

It really sets up coronavirus test sites for driving in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties

SAN JOSE – Mobile tests for coronavirus drive-thru are increasing in the Bay Area, albeit slowly and selectively. Two sites, one at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds and the other at the San Mateo County Events Center, are by invitation only, operated by Verily Life Sciences, a subsidiary of Alphabet, Google's parent company.

San Francisco to Speed ​​Hiring of 100 Nurses to Help Respond to Coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO – In response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, San Francisco Mayor London Breed issued a statement Tuesday to accelerate the hiring of more health workers. The city will fill 100 nursing vacancies through invitation-only hiring events, with a focus on emergency unit and intensive care nurses, according to the statement. New nurses could be hired on site instead of going through the normal six-month hiring process.

The state of San José confirms the first case of COVID-19

SAN JOSE – San Jose State University confirmed its first case of coronavirus on Tuesday: an off-campus student who is recovering at home. The announcement was made in a letter to the SJSU campus community by Patrick K. Day, vice president for Student Affairs, and Barbara Fu, acting medical director of the university's Center for Student Health and Wellness.

The first death of a homeless person related to the coronavirus begins the race to find refuge in Santa Clara Co.

SAN JOSE – Homeless advocates were highly critical of the response of public health officials and local governments to the first reported death of a homeless man or woman from a new coronavirus in the state of California. "The inaction, the conversation and the infinite promises that are made are frustrating. People here should have been hosted anyway in my opinion. And it took a pandemic to get them a potty and a hand-washing station, "says Pastor Scott Wagers, who regularly ministers to the homeless at a sprawling camp in Roosevelt Park, outside of downtown San Jose.

Coronavirus spread complicates Bay Area census count

SAN FRANCISCO – Along with almost every facet of American life, the 2020 US Census. USA It is being remodeled, sometimes in complex and unforeseen ways, by the coronavirus COVID-19 and people's response to it. The 10-year effort to count all people living in the United States began last Thursday, when tens of millions of invitations were sent out to participate across the country.

Stanford researchers hope to conduct more than 1,000 daily coronavirus tests soon

STANFORD – Stanford researchers hope that soon they will be able to perform around 1,000 coronavirus tests daily to provide to patients and hospitals in the Bay Area and beyond. On Monday, Stanford Medicine said in a press release that its Clinical Virology Laboratory is analyzing hundreds of samples from patients with COVID-19 daily, adding that within the next week, the laboratory expects to be able to perform more than 1,000 tests daily, with results typically Delivered within 24 hours.

