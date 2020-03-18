Shashi Kapoor's most adorable family photos

%MINIFYHTML3a388453f140c62d3354de26cd6e973011% %MINIFYHTML3a388453f140c62d3354de26cd6e973012%

The late Shashi Kapoor was one of the most popular actors in the industry during his time. Born in Calcutta in 1938, the actor began his career in front of the camera as a child artist with films like Sangram (1950) and Dana Paani (1953). In addition to ruling the hearts of millions across India, Shashi was also one of the first talents in India to triumph abroad by acting in films like The Householder and Shakespeare-Wallah in 1961. In July 1958, Shashi married with English actress Jennifer Kendal and they acted in several movies together. Like all Kapoors, Shashi was also a true family man. So on the occasion of his birthday, we take a look at some of his special photos with his family over the years.

