Shareef O & # 39; Neal turns to social media to reveal his "platonic love,quot; for Tinashe

Roommates, apparently there's always time to shoot, regardless of whether you're quarantined or not. Shareef O’Neal was apparently not concerned about the coronavirus outbreak that kept him from letting Tinashe know he was in love with her.

Like many of his fans, Shareef O & # 39; Neal decided to join in the fun and watch Tinashe's latest video from Tinashe, except that he went one step further and expressed his love for her while enjoying her dance moves.

In a series of tweets on Twitter, Shareef expressed his feelings on the line, writing not-so-subtle love proclamations, such as "I have a crush on you," followed by some additional praise from, "Who doesn't like Tinashe, she's a fool!"

While waiting to see what the outcome would be after publicly announcing his sentiment for her, Tinashe finally responded with a set of blue-hearted emojis.

You may recall that Shareef, 20, was a highly recruited prospect in the Class of 2018 and had sparked the interest of college basketball programs, such as Kentucky and Arizona, before deciding to sign with the UCLA Bruins. However, his brief stint at UCLA ended earlier this year when he announced his decision to transfer to LSU, the alma mater of his father Shaquille O & # 39; Neal.

Of following in his father's footsteps, Shareef recently told Sports Illustrated, "Real big steps. But I am ready for that. Great Louisiana show is a different scene. I've been in Los Angeles for most of my life, but I'm ready for it. "

