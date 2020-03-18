Seth Rogen saw cats for the first time and tweeted it live

It is Seth Rogen a Cats fan now?

On Tuesday, the comedian decided to watch the film adaptation of the Broadway play for the first time … while on drugs. Fortunately, Seth documented the hilarious social media experience that gave fans a real treat while tweeting their reactions live.

"I'm pretty high and looking Cats"he tweeted." I have never seen the Broadway show. It is really trippy. Am I supposed to know what a jelly is? They've said it 200,000 times, but I don't know what's going on, haha. "

A detail that immediately stood out for the Pregnant The star was how disproportionate the cast's bodies were, especially compared to real cats. "These cats are about 2 feet tall in this world. That's a huge king cat," wrote Seth. He later tweeted: "They move very funny." Seth also couldn't get over how human some of his characteristics were: "Ian Mckellan only upwards does he have normal fingers. "