Seth Rogen saw cats for the first time and tweeted it live

Rachel Murray / Getty Images for Netflix, Universal Pictures
It is Seth Rogen a Cats fan now?
On Tuesday, the comedian decided to watch the film adaptation of the Broadway play for the first time … while on drugs. Fortunately, Seth documented the hilarious social media experience that gave fans a real treat while tweeting their reactions live.
"I'm pretty high and looking Cats"he tweeted." I have never seen the Broadway show. It is really trippy. Am I supposed to know what a jelly is? They've said it 200,000 times, but I don't know what's going on, haha. "
A detail that immediately stood out for the Pregnant The star was how disproportionate the cast's bodies were, especially compared to real cats. "These cats are about 2 feet tall in this world. That's a huge king cat," wrote Seth. He later tweeted: "They move very funny." Seth also couldn't get over how human some of his characteristics were: "Ian Mckellan only upwards does he have normal fingers. "
When Jason DeruloThe character made his entrance, Seth noted, "Jason Derulos' feet don't seem to be touching the ground."
The irony of Cats the costumes weren't lost on Seth either. Realize Judi DenchThe daring outfit said, "Judi Dench wears a cat fur coat that I can only assume is socially FITTER in this world." He also scoffed at his footwear and wrote, "These cats are dressed in white strips !!!"
Still puzzled by his shoes, Seth tweeted, "Did you order small treats from the cat shoe maker?" Then he added: "Some cats have high heels, which is fun to imagine in real life."
Setting the footwear aside, Seth couldn't help but draw attention to another inconsistency with his wardrobe: "Some cats in pants. Some without pants."
But for Seth, the most amazing moment came from Cats& # 39; behind the scenes, where he learned that the actors attended the cat school to master their feline movements for the film.
"They were forced to go to cat school," he said in a tweet, followed by: "I have a hard time getting the actors to rehearse for 20 minutes. They got these people to train to lick their hands and rub their hair." For weeks !!! "
While the Quick pineapple the actor did not share his final thoughts on the film, he gave his followers a one-hour update in his live tweet of the film: "Alright, I'm turning this off and watching 90 days of fiance. Good evening. Stay clean. like f – k ".
Other conclusions include, "Judi dench looks cuter,quot;, "This is so‘ Broadway fun & # 39; "and,quot; How many times do they say the word & # 39; cat & # 39; in a this? "
And from the sound, Seth didn't look long enough to realize what a jelly is. He asked again: "WHAT IS THE JELLICLE?!,!?"
%MINIFYHTML60835e0d7608a32c1967f863e1ce701613%%MINIFYHTML60835e0d7608a32c1967f863e1ce701614%