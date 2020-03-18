Season 3 of "Fauda" Gets Netflix Release Date – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLf6a335fed2594891cea27fa2a9bbf8e611% %MINIFYHTMLf6a335fed2594891cea27fa2a9bbf8e612%

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix set a premiere date in April for the debut of the third season of the Israeli thriller series Fauda The third season premieres on April 16 in all territories where Netflix is ​​available, except France and the French-speaking territories, where it premieres on June 4 and Israel, where it premieres on June 25. The 12-episode series is presented bilingual in Hebrew and Arabic with over 30 subtitles available for various regions on Netflix.

Created by Lior Raz, who also stars, and Avi Issacharoff, Fauda (Arabic for Chaos) tells the story of an undercover unit in the Israel Defense Forces, targeting the main Israeli agent, Doron Kavillio (Raz). In the third season, Kabilio is undercover in the West Bank, posing as an Israeli Arab boxing instructor at a sports club owned by a low-level member of Hamas. After numerous deadly clashes with Hamas and a tragic incident that destroys the team's morale, Doron and the team are in unknown territory: Gaza.

The cast also includes Ala Dakka, Khalifa Natour, Itzik Cohen, Marina Maximilian, Jacob Zada ​​Daniel, Idan Amedi, Doron Ben David, Boaz Konforty, Rona-Lee Shimon, Reef Neeman, and George Iskandar.

Raz and Issacharoff are executive producers. Trotem Shamir directs. Noah Stollman is also a writer, along with Michal Aviram, Yuval Yefet, Maayan Oz, and Sari Azoulay Turgeman. Liat Benasuly-Amit is a producer. Fauda It is produced by Yes TV and Benasuly Productions.