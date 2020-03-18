Sean Lee returns for his eleventh season with the Dallas Cowboys – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Linebacker Sean Lee will return to the Dallas Cowboys for an 11th season with the team. Lee signed a one-year contract worth $ 4.5 million, which included $ 2 million fully guaranteed.

Good news in a week that saw the Cowboys defense decimated to free agency. The team lost four starters, including Byron Jones, Jeff Heath, Maliek Collins and Robert Quinn.

Michael Gehlken reports on the agreement with Lee:

Cowboys LB Sean Lee will return to Dallas with a one-year contract worth $ 4.5 million, including $ 2 million fully guaranteed, the source said. – Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 17, 2020

The 33-year-old, who turned 34 in July, played in all 16 games in the 2019 season, the first in his career. He finished with 86 tackles, a sack and an interception this season.

Lee will be added to a group featuring Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch, who underwent surgery to repair a nerve problem in their neck in January.

Last offseason, Lee took a pay cut for the Cowboys. He was expected to earn $ 7 million, but he cut his salary to $ 3.5 million. The Cowboys recruited Lee outside of Penn State in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He has been named to two professional bowls and an all-professional first team in his tenure with the team.