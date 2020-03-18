Sean Bean confirms the row in flight with his wife and denies the accusation of throwing glasses of wine

WENN / Daniel Deme

The actor in & # 39; The Lord of the Rings & # 39; reportedly He had a drunken argument with his wife Ashley Moore when they flew from Vancouver to London Heathrow Airport.

Sean BeanRepresentatives of the organization have denied that the star threw a glass of wine at his wife during an argument in flight.

On Saturday, March 14, the 60-year-old man flew from Vancouver to London Heathrow Airport when, according to a report published in The Sun, he and his wife Ashley Moore, 33, were involved in a first-round alcohol raid class. cabin.

However, a representative for Bean told British news website Metro.co.uk that the couple argued, but denied details of The Sun's story, including the alleged glass toss, and that Ashley poured wine on it. veteran actor.

"No wine was drunk, no wine poured, no glass thrown. They had a disagreement, but that's the scope of the story," the spokesperson said.

Sean had been to Vancouver to film the second season of "Snowpiercer", a television adaptation of"Parasite"The 2013 post-apocalyptic cult film by director Bong Joon-ho.

A source who claimed to have seen the alleged incident told the British newspaper The Sun: "Sean and his wife were rejecting the wine from the moment they boarded."

"About halfway through the flight they started arguing. You could hear them crawling. It was getting very awkward. They were very drunk and in a good mood, but suddenly things got ugly."

"The line intensified when Ashley suddenly reached out and poured her large glass of white wine onto Sean's lap. It was incendiary and broke. It caused Sean to jump and scream. He was in scruffy pants and looked like a mess. that point, furious, he threw his glass at her. "

The British actor married Ashley, his fifth wife, in June 2017.