Schools can get direct connectivity help from operators after new FCC ruling

On Wednesday, the Federal Communications Commission temporarily suspended the rules in a move to encourage Internet access for hospitals and schools caught up in the broadband gap as the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt daily life.

In its announcement, the FCC said it would renounce the "gift rules,quot; included in its rural health education and E-Rate programs that prohibit participating hospitals and schools from accepting or requesting additional hardware and services from service providers. Internet. These rules will be void until September 20, 2020 and could allow providers to upgrade the network capacity of these institutions and lend Wi-Fi access points to schools and libraries to manage students who do not have Internet access in their homes.

"The increase in COVID-19 patients presents unique challenges for America's hospitals and healthcare providers," FCC President Ajit Pai said in a statement. "And we strongly encourage service providers and equipment manufacturers to partner with schools and libraries to provide mobile access points and other broadband devices to students to help bridge the digital divide during the coronavirus pandemic."

Democratic Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel called for this action in an opinion piece for The edge on Tuesday. In a statement Wednesday, Rosenworcel asked the commission to continue its work to connect students and healthcare workers during the coronavirus crisis by "using our universal service powers to provide access points for student loans caught in the gap. homework so that no child is disconnected. "

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, schools across the country have started closing classes or moving them online. According to a UNESCO study, around 850 million children worldwide have stopped going to school in the midst of the crisis. For schools that choose to teach online, they face new challenges in ensuring that each student has the same access to information as their peers.