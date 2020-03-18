School in times of coronavirus | U.S

%MINIFYHTML551211f89dc9a50a87c39b03ee7ee41f11% %MINIFYHTML551211f89dc9a50a87c39b03ee7ee41f12%

As coast-to-coast "social distancing,quot; restrictions take effect, most school districts in the United States send children home for two to four weeks.

The scope of the decision is enormous, and it has sent parents of students to find a plan. The United States has 56 million students in schools and 20 million in universities.

While the transition to homeschooling and e-learning has been smooth in some districts, in others it has been casual, with no guidance for students and parents. The duration of the closure depends on the spread of the pandemic in the country, making it difficult to measure the long-term effects.

About 20 million students receive free meals at school, and some schools have created "drive-thru,quot; stations where parents can pick up meals at remote locations.

But access to technology is more complicated. Even if some schools and universities move quickly to e-learning, they will discover that millions of their students do not have stable access to the Internet or do not have access to computers in their homes. Teachers and professors can vary greatly in their skills using distance learning.

Join Steve Clemons and his panel of experts as they discuss the ramifications of school closings in the United States.

Guests:

Dr. Marcus Plescia, Medical Director of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials

Mika McKinnon – scientist focused on natural disasters and e-learning

Marc Porter Magee – founder of 50-State Campaign for Achievement Now, nonprofit education advocacy group

Source: Al Jazeera News