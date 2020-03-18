Schitt & # 39; s Creek is receiving the Funko Pop treatment, Baby!

Schitt & # 39; s Creek It is coming to an end, but you can keep the Rose family in your life thanks to some vinyls. ME! News can confirm Schitt & # 39; s Creek he is receiving the Funko Pop treatment. Moira Rose can sit at his desk or nightstand and watch him sleep like a sweet baby.

the Schitt & # 39; s Creek The Funko Pop line of figures includes Moira Rose (Catherine O & # 39; Hara), Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy), Alexis Rose (Annie Murphy) and two by David Rose (Dan Levy) The chase number is from the second season premiere of "Finding David,quot; when David settles in with an Amish family after fleeing the motel.