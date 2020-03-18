Schitt & # 39; s Creek is receiving the Funko Pop treatment, Baby!

Schitt & # 39; s Creek It is coming to an end, but you can keep the Rose family in your life thanks to some vinyls. ME! News can confirm Schitt & # 39; s Creek he is receiving the Funko Pop treatment. Moira Rose can sit at his desk or nightstand and watch him sleep like a sweet baby.
the Schitt & # 39; s Creek The Funko Pop line of figures includes Moira Rose (Catherine O & # 39; Hara), Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy), Alexis Rose (Annie Murphy) and two by David Rose (Dan Levy) The chase number is from the second season premiere of "Finding David,quot; when David settles in with an Amish family after fleeing the motel.
Take a look at the Funko figures below.
Schitt & # 39; s Creek concludes his six-season career on Pop TV in April, and after the Rose family says goodbye (at least for now), there will be an hour-long special titled Kind regards, Kind regards: Farewell to Schitt & # 39; s Creek. The new hour-long documentary will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the final season. The final will air on Tuesday, April 7 at 8 p.m. on Pop TV, Comedy Central and Logo at a special event.
"As we celebrate the end of Schitt & # 39; s CreekWe couldn't do it without creating a special TV moment to send this historic series to the top. " Brad Schwartz, president of Pop TV, said in a statement. "This behind-the-scenes document is the perfect way to honor a series that has had an impact on so many people's lives, with enduring characters and stories filled with heart, humor and honesty that will stand the test of time."
Amy Segal He is the director of the documentary that will feature never-before-seen images of costume props, final table reading, audition tapes, and more. Look for the special that will also feature interviews with the cast, creators, and famous superfans that include Paula Abdul, Will Arnett, Carol Burnett, Cameron crowe, Tony Hale, Amy Sedaris, Johnny weir and more.
