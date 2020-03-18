Savannah Guthrie Presents "Today" From Home Basement As A Caution – Deadline

Savannah Guthrie anchored today from her basement on Wednesday, as she decided not to enter the NBC studio as a precaution since her throat hurts.

"This is what happened: I didn't feel my best. A little sore throat, some colds. I wouldn't have thought any of that, but we're at different times, right?" Guthrie told co-host Hoda Kotb.

She said she was following the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control, as well as advice from the NBC medical team, to stay home, even if she said she was feeling fine otherwise.

Guthrie later interviewed Surgeon General Jerome Adams, who began by asking how he felt. "I feel good enough. Thanks for asking."

Guthrie's husband, Mike Feldman, a media consultant, served as a producer and technician at the Guthrie facility. It had a big screen TV as a backdrop.

Al Roker and Craig Melvin, co-hosts of the third hour of TodayThey have isolated themselves as a precaution after one of the show's employees, a producer, tested positive for the virus. Roker made the weather from his home on Tuesday and Wednesday.