Savannah Guthrie broadcasts The Today Show from her basement after falling ill during the coronavirus pandemic

Savannah Guthrie, the host of Today Show, anchored in her basement after getting sick and choosing to isolate herself during the Coronavirus pandemic. It is important to remember that most people who receive Coronavirus or Covid-19 will recover well and without outside medical assistance. With great caution and following the advice of experts, Savannah did the right thing and stayed home, instead of exposing her coworkers and others to the virus. Sharing an update on her official Instagram account, where she has more than 872,000 followers, SAvannah explained that she was going to film from her basement! In other photos, she showed that her husband was collaborating as a technician and producer.

Savannah Guthrie shared the following message when she revealed that she had been ill with a sore throat and had colds. A sore throat and runny nose are some of the symptoms of coronavirus, along with dry cough, malaise, and fever.

Hi everyone! Well this will be the first. I am going to anchor TODAY from my house! With great caution, and to model the super vigilance that the CDC has asked of us all, I will stay home because I have mild sore throat and runny nose. This was the advice of the excellent NBC medical team and my bosses. I feel good and I am sure I will be back in a short time, but during these days, it is up to all of us to be more cautious and concerned about those around us. #Love your neighbor

Until tomorrow morning, from my basement!

%MINIFYHTMLaef74c2f4e9d7b661999849b6953c03211% %MINIFYHTMLaef74c2f4e9d7b661999849b6953c03212%

Savannah is not the only newscaster quarantined for the coronavirus, as Katie Couric also revealed that she isolated herself after coming in contact with Rick Cotton, who later tested positive for coronavirus. Savannah shared more photos of her basement flow.

Were you surprised to see Savannah Guthrie working from home and broadcasting from her basement? Have you had to make radical adjustments to your life and work due to the coronavirus pandemic? Savannah has not mentioned whether or not she will be tested for coronavirus.

Ad %MINIFYHTMLaef74c2f4e9d7b661999849b6953c03280% %MINIFYHTMLaef74c2f4e9d7b661999849b6953c03280%

Savannah fans wish her a speedy recovery and hope she has a mild cold and no Coronavirus.



Post views:

0 0