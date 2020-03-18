Saudi Arabia urges virtual G20 talk about coronavirus, closes mosques | Saudi Arabia News

Saudi Arabia plans to convene a virtual summit next week, bringing together the leaders of the Group of Top 20 Economies (G20) to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, as it also takes more drastic steps to stem the spread of the disease within the kingdom.

Early Wednesday, the country announced that mosques would no longer be open for the usual five daily prayers or Friday congregations, after the death of at least 171 coronavirus patients.

It also suspended work in the private sector, except health and food services, for 15 days, the state news agency reported early Wednesday.

The extraordinary virtual summit of leaders next week "will present a coordinated set of policies to protect people and safeguard the global economy."

The Gulf states, allies of the United States, have recorded more than 1,000 cases, many related to travel to neighboring Iran, an epicenter of the outbreak in the Middle East.

Oman, which reported nine new cases for a total of 33, is also closing mosques, restaurants, cafes, tourist sites, traditional markets and shopping malls as of Wednesday noon. Grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open.

It will ban the entry of foreigners and the exit of nationals, state television said.

Qatar, with three new cases that brought its total to 442, also closed stores that do not sell food or pharmaceuticals, and closed part of an industrial zone for at least two weeks, a government spokeswoman said.

Saudi Arabia has taken drastic measures to try to stem the spread of the virus, including suspending the Umrah pilgrimage, stopping international flights and closing schools and most public facilities.

Prayers will continue only in the two holy mosques in Mecca and Medina, the holiest places in Islam, the state-run SPA news agency reported, citing the kingdom's main clerical body.

The doors of the mosque will be closed, and the ritual call to prayer will direct people to pray at home.

The kingdom previously suspended work for government employees except in the health, military, and security sectors.

The central bank said it had activated business continuity plans and work-from-home measures for financial institutions. The Cabinet has postponed its regular meetings for two weeks, the media reported.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) registered 15 new cases, bringing its total to 113.