Sandra Bullock's ex quotes different directions in life to separate from the fourth wife

%MINIFYHTML6905cec693cf60177f53f6d9c67ff39511% %MINIFYHTML6905cec693cf60177f53f6d9c67ff39512%

WENN / Avalon

In answering questions from fans about his attendance at NHRA races, Jesse James announces that he and race racer Alexis DeJoria have decided to end their seven-year marriage.

Up News Info –

Sandra Bullockex-husband Jesse James, is single again after leaving him with his fourth wife.

Reality star and race racer Alexis DeJoria have parted ways.

%MINIFYHTML6905cec693cf60177f53f6d9c67ff39513% %MINIFYHTML6905cec693cf60177f53f6d9c67ff39514%

James broke the news on Instagram on Tuesday, March 17, saying to his followers, "I know many of you have been asking if I will attend NHRA races this year to work on Alexis' fun car. It is an incredible amount of sadness". to let you know that Alexis and I have decided to end our marriage (sic).

%MINIFYHTML6905cec693cf60177f53f6d9c67ff39515% %MINIFYHTML6905cec693cf60177f53f6d9c67ff39516%

"We spent about seven amazing years together. Working on his race car for five of those years was one of the best times of my life. It was also best to do everything possible to be a good father to your daughter. Something that will leave you. a big hole in my heart forever. "

<br />

In the end, the distance ruined the marriage, and Jesse explained, "Our lives simply went in different directions, creating a distance that was second to none."

James was also previously married to Karla James and Janine Lindemulder.