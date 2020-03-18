San Miguel County plans to be the first in the nation to draw blood in the entire county to detect coronavirus.

San Miguel County says it will be the first county in the country to screen all of its residents for coronavirus using a blood draw instead of the widespread method of oral and nasal swab administration.

%MINIFYHTML302ae51d8e289d95b28a09d64107904111% %MINIFYHTML302ae51d8e289d95b28a09d64107904112%

San Miguel officials announced Wednesday that the county will partner with United Biomedical Inc., a biopharmaceutical company that develops immunotherapeutics and vaccines for chronic and infectious diseases, to detect and contain the coronavirus.

"This will dramatically increase our ability to assess the presence of the virus in our county and allow us to focus isolation strategies," said Grace Franklin, the county's director of public health, in a press release.

Founded in 1983, United Biomedical is a multinational company based in Hauppauge, New York, according to its website.

The plan was announced at an "emergency,quot; meeting of county commissioners. San Miguel had a population of 7,359 at the 2010 census, and the county seat of the county is Telluride. Telluride Ski Resort is closed.

Officials plan to evaluate the "entire county,quot; for free. The tests will be administered by the county health department.

"People who agree to be tested will receive a simple blood draw from a healthcare provider," the press release said. "The tests will be sent to a lab with the projected results to be available within two days. Ideally, the test will be repeated in 14 days so that public health officials can assess whether the infection rate increases or decreases. "

In the past two days, cases of coronavirus have been reported in children under the age of 4 in the county. Several critical residents have been hospitalized.

"We have entered a worrying new phase that requires swift action. We have an opportunity to stop the spread of COVID-19 and the possible loss of life," Dr. Sharon Grundy, the county medical officer, said in the statement.

The county has ordered residents to "shelter in place,quot; and gatherings of more than ten people are prohibited. County visitors have been "directed,quot; to return home immediately.

"Our actions now seem exaggerated to some, but let me assure you that any action we want to take later will be severely inappropriate," said Dr. Grundy.

Plan logistics, including hours and locations, are being worked out and will be announced soon.

Subscribe to the bi-weekly newsletter to receive health news directly to your inbox.