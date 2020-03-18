San Francisco to accelerate hiring of 100 nurses to help respond to coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – In response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, San Francisco Mayor London Breed issued a statement Tuesday to accelerate the hiring of more health workers.

The city will fill 100 nursing vacancies through invitation-only hiring events, with a focus on emergency unit and intensive care nurses, according to the statement. New nurses could be hired on site instead of going through the normal six-month hiring process.

%MINIFYHTMLf2ad6c70a8bf308b62e37c3854878eb211% %MINIFYHTMLf2ad6c70a8bf308b62e37c3854878eb212%

"Healthcare workers are bravely on the front lines of keeping our community safe and healthy every day," Dr. Susan Philip, associate doctor of the San Francisco Department of Public Health, said during a press conference with the Mayor Breed Tuesday night.

Our healthcare workers are at the forefront of this public health emergency. We need to make sure we have enough nurses available to care for our residents. I am temporarily giving up provisions that allow us to hire healthcare workers on-site in response to this pandemic. – Race of London (@LondonBreed) March 17, 2020

Today's action will allow us to bring in more nurses quickly to be prepared to meet the demands of the response and to increase and support the workforce that is already there by working hard every day, often overtime, extra days to care for our personal. hospitals and clinics, ”said Philip.

READ ALSO:

In response to the first day of the three-week order to stay home, which went into effect Tuesday for San Francisco and several other Bay Area counties, Police Chief of the San Francisco Police Department, Bill Scott, He said officers began checking bars and restaurants at midnight. .

"I am pleased to report that we had no problems last night. I cannot guarantee that we checked all the bars in the city, but we checked all the bars that we could and all the restaurants that we could, and I am very happy to say that, overall, San Francisco was you're adhering to this request, "he said. said.

Scott reminded residents that failure to comply with the order could result in a misdemeanor, if applied.

"As a last resort, we will be prepared to enforce," he said. May Breed thanked residents for following the shelter-in-place order as the number of confirmed cases across the city rose to 43 on Tuesday, however, she also warned citizens to be prepared for changing circumstances.

"We should prepare for the fact that children may not be able to go back to school and finish the school year, and what are the alternatives?" she said. "This is significant and we want people to understand gravity."

Mayor Breed also clarified that the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency would give up tickets issued Tuesday related to the street sweeping and would stop issuing them for now. But he asked residents who can move their cars to do so.

"It helps us continue to keep the streets clean as much as we can," he said.

Breed added that the Department of Public Health would allow marijuana dispensaries and delivery services to remain open during the order as they will be classified as essential businesses.

Additionally, earlier in the day, Breed announced that the city would impose a moratorium on business evictions for small and medium-sized businesses that cannot pay rent as a result of the impact of the virus.

For more city updates, residents can visit www.sfdph.org, call 311, or subscribe to the city text alert service by texting COVID19SF at 888-777.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.