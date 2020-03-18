Saif Ali Khan reacts to Ibrahim Khan calling him "old,quot; on Instagram

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim are drawing a lot of attention on social media these days. The handsome boy has been posting photos giving his followers an idea of ​​his life. Recently, he had posted a photo on Instagram with his father Saif and captioned it: "Me and my old man." When Saif was asked to comment on the same thing recently, he said, "Yes, it was quite fun. Being older doesn't bother me and the fact is that I am Ibrahim's old man. But I am eager to be fit and look my best." " "I'm not going to look like an old man for a while, but I understand the irony."

On the job front, Saif will resume filming Yashraj Films Bunty Aur Babli 2 after the coronavirus decline outbreak and will also be seen in the Bhoot Police. Well, we can't wait to see this talented man on the big screen, how about you?