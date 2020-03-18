SAG-AFTRA advises Broadcast News reporters that hazardous materials suits must be provided if assigned to cover critical points of the coronavirus – Deadline

Representing thousands of television and radio news stations across the country, SAG-AFTRA tells them to avoid traveling to coronavirus "hotspots" if possible, and that "if assigned to go to a hotspot , they must be provided with a hazardous materials suit, respirator and adequate training. "

The union also said: "Reporters should not conduct face-to-face interviews with people known to have been exposed to or diagnosed with COVID-19. All these interviews must be carried out with the use of the telephone, video chat, etc. While it is the employer's responsibility to maintain a safe work environment for you, "the guild said," personal care can also help keep everyone safe during this time of abundant caution. "

The union's other COVID-19 safety tips for broadcasters include:

• Common areas in transmission facilities must be regularly cleaned / disinfected. Studios should be cleaned / disinfected before and after each shift.

• Use disposable covers to protect microphones or boom microphones to avoid touching them. Lip microphones should not be shared.

• Conduct telephone or video interviews when possible.

• Limit team sharing as much as possible. Shared equipment should be disinfected after each use.

• Use sanitizing wipes to clean equipment before and after use.

• Regularly clean the cell phone.

• Get your own food and water and social distance from others while dining.

• Bring your own makeup, brushes, or sponges.

• Ask your employer about setting up a home study.

• Interviews with men on the street should be avoided, if possible.

• All other interviews will be conducted in accordance with CDC social distancing rules, especially trying to adjust to a distance of six feet between people when possible. If unable to do so, alternatives to face-to-face interviews should be conducted. that is, use of telephone, video chat, etc.

• If you are assigned to a press conference, you must make arrangements to comply with social distancing rules or monitor the conference remotely.