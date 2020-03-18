Safaree praises a DJ playing music from his balcony in Italy amid the coronavirus pandemic

Safaree seems to be appreciating the ways Italians are trying to keep their spirits up at such a difficult time that they are inside. Italy has been the most affected country after China, with the majority of coronavirus cases.

The country is closed and people spend their days in the interior. But many of them found a way to have fun with the help of a DJ who is playing music from their balcony.

Check out the video Safaree shared on her social media account, and let's keep Italy, the United States, and the whole world in our prayers during this time.

‘This is what you always call being positive! This guy is a legend. Fa ️‼ ️‼ ️😂😂😂😂 ’Safaree captioned his post.

Someone said, "What if I'm trying to sleep?", And another follower posted this: "The neighborhood doesn't care at all that everyone is enjoying themselves on their balconies, but you'll always have that neighbor who wants to sleep or call the police hahaha.

One commenter posted: ‘Man who lives even through the storm, this is how you stay positive. 🔥 ’

Another follower said, "I hope someone does this when we really lock up most of my white neighbors, I hope they don't mind!"

One fan said, "That's so nice that everyone can stay home and have fun." ❤️❤️❤️ I love this … "and someone else appreciated this too:" This is silly. I live in the suburbs. It's just a tumbleweed. "

Apart from this, Safaree keeps her fans updated on their daily activities during these times of social distancing in which we all live.

Although he did not seem to be too affected by the new world crisis, he still believes that the government is involved in some way in this.

His wife, Erica Mena, also believes that more dramatic things are happening around the world these days.



