Russell Wilson, Ciara donates a million meals to the Seattle community to combat the consequences of the coronavirus

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson are helping the coronavirus relief effort.

%MINIFYHTML55227998db244f3f95267ca8f83c67a911% %MINIFYHTML55227998db244f3f95267ca8f83c67a912%

In a video posted to Twitter, the Grammy-winning artist and her quarterback Seahawks pledged to donate a million meals to the Seattle community along with Food LifeLine, a local food bank and an organization dedicated to providing meals to people in need.

"Obviously, this global pandemic, the coronavirus, is changing the world. Second by second, minute by minute. People are losing loved ones, the old and the young, the people in the middle … All of these places are being affected, everywhere in the world.

MORE: This is how athletes are distancing themselves socially during the coronavirus outbreak

"So what we have decided to do is partner with our local Seattle food bank, Seattle Food LifeLine, and we will donate a million meals, and hopefully we will make a difference," said Wilson.

Currently, there are more than 4,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US. USA According to the CDC, with more than 700 cases reported in Washington, the most affected state in the nation.

Wilson joins other sports figures and organizations, such as J.J. Watt, Kevin Love and MLB, in the fight to combat the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) and its consequences.