Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara donate a million meals to people in need during the coronavirus pandemic | NFL news





Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his pop star wife Ciara have announced that they will donate a million meals to help provide food to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The powerful couple is making their donation through Seatlle Food Lifeline, an organization that provides the equivalent of 134,000 meals a day and got £ 58m of food last year, according to its website.

In a video posted to his Twitter account, Wilson said: "Obviously, this global coronavirus pandemic is changing the world, second by second, minute by minute. People are losing loved ones and people are losing jobs."

"So what we have decided to do is partner with our local food bank in Seattle, Seattle Food Lifeline. We are going to donate a million meals to make a difference.

Ciara added: "We want to encourage everyone to join us in any way they can, big or small. Everything we do together makes a difference and together we will overcome this difficult time that was happening."

Wilson is not the only NFL star who has been donating this week to help people whose circumstances have been negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes announced he would donate 15,000 meals to the Harvesters Community Food Network in Kansas City, as well as $ 100,000 to "Kansas City public school lunch programs and local organizations that provide meals and household items to needy families. "

That came after the Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill invited him to donate, who donated 6,000 Harvesters Community Food Network meals. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was also challenged by Hill and doubled his donation to 12,000 meals.

Let's go @leopard!! I got your 6k and I'll raise you another 6k meals through @harvestersorg! But we cannot leave our friends. @OB_Inc_KC hanging, so we will be donating all food and supplies for the next 15 weeks to keep it as usual for the kids. Much love KC! ❤️💛 – Travis Kelce (@tkelce) March 17, 2020

Earlier this week, ESPN reported that Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and his wife, Chicago Red Stars forward Kealia Ohai, have donated $ 350,000 to the Houston Food Bank. Your donation will provide over a million meals for those in need.