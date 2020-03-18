Russell Wilson and Ciara reveal they are donating a million meals to the local food bank

The entire world is in crisis right now due to the coronavirus pandemic, and people have trouble understanding what is going on these days. United States President Donald Trump announced that the guidelines for combating COVID-19 are in effect for approximately two weeks from now.

He also said the virus may take until July-August.

Amid the massive crisis, some people are doing their best to help others, and Russell Wilson and Ciara are some of them.

The Shade Room has just revealed that the couple is donating a million meals to the local food bank amid the pandemic. TSR highlights the importance of such gestures, and they appreciate the partner.

Someone was scared when they saw the post that TSR shared and wrote: "I thought they were going to say they tested positive for Corona🤦🏾‍♀️"

Another follower posted this: "I love everything that comes together at a time when it makes little sense," and someone else said, "I thought everyone was going to say they had a crown. I was going to scream." "THANK GOD,quot;.

One commenter posted, "I didn't even think I had covid-19. I just looked at the thumbnail for a tenth of a second and thought they were announcing that they were getting divorced."

Another follower said, "If you can't go to the comments in the shadow room, where else can you go?"

In other news earlier this month, it was reported that Ciara is seriously pregnant with her third child, but is crushing her workouts with her husband Russell by her side.

This week, the quarterback turned to social media and posted a video where he participates in an intense boxing training with Ciara.

Before this whole coronavirus problem broke out, the couple lived their best life as did many people.



