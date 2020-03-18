Rosie O & # 39; Donnell brings back her show as a fundraiser for one night – Deadline

Rosie O & # 39; Donnell and actor / producer Erich Bergen will bring back the Emmy winner The show by Rosie O & # 39; Donnell this Sunday. The special event is a one-night live fundraiser for The Actors Fund.

Presented in association with Revelations Entertainment and Broadway.com, The show by Rosie O & # 39; Donnell It will be available at 7 PM on Broadway.com and will also be broadcast live on Broadway.com's YouTube channel.

The program will feature performances and appearances by stars who log in from their own homes. Matthew Broderick, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Gloria Estefan, Billy Porter, Morgan Freeman and many others are scheduled.

Also on board is John McDaniel, the original musical director of The show by Rosie O & # 39; Donnell.

"Everyone who knows me knows that Broadway has been one of the brightest lights in my life since I was a little girl," said a statement from O & # 39; Donnell. “It has also been the soul of New York City for generation after generation. After all, Broadway has given the world, now, in this moment of tremendous need, it is our turn to give something back. There is no better way to support this community than through The Actors Fund. And, with a formation like this, I dare don't tune in "

Bergen added: “This is the definitive win-win proposal; The Actors Fund needs our support, and we are all desperate for fabulous entertainment that we can enjoy from the safety of our homes. I am so grateful to Rosie and to this incredible array of talents who have agreed to participate. "

“Because social distancing is so important right now, this amazing benefit is an incredible show of support to lift our spirits, come together virtually, and help The Actors Fund help those in need. Now more than ever, the people in our community depend on the vital services of The Fund, "said Actors Fund President Brian Stokes Mitchell." It is critical that we be there for those in need, particularly for our older adults and people immunocompromised who need our help, as well as those in financial difficulties. "

O & # 39; Donnell has been a staunch supporter of Broadway as a performer, producer and three-time host of the Tony Awards. In 2014, the Tony Awards honored O'Donnell with their Isabelle Stevenson Award in recognition of their commitment to arts education.

Actors Fund services remain available to everyone in the performing arts and entertainment community. These services include the Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, the Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction and Recovery, HIV / AIDS and Senior Services, Emergency Financial Counseling and Assistance, as well as the Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.