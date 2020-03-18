Rolling Stones & # 39; greatly disappointed & # 39; having to postpone the tour without a filter

WENN / Daniel Deme

The rock band at the helm of Mick Jagger is putting everyone's health and safety as the highest priority, as countries fight to stop the global spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rolling Stones They have suspended their No Filter tour of North America while waiting for the global coronavirus pandemic to pass.

The 15 dates of the walk, which was scheduled to start in San Diego, California, in May, have been postponed.

"We are greatly disappointed to have to postpone the tour," the band said in a statement. "We regret all the fans who waited as much as we did, but everyone's health and safety have to take precedence. We will all get through this together and see each other very soon."

Since the pandemic began, several major events have been forced to cancel or postpone full tours and performances. These include Virgin, Queen, Green Day, Slipknot, Elton John, Guns n roses, Alanis Morissette, The Bangtan Boys a.k.a. BTS, and the Jonas brothers.

Meanwhile, officials in several countries have closed music venues and clubs, as health experts suggest limiting public gatherings to 50 people or less.