Roles That Made Ratna Pathak Shah Bollywood's Most Loved Mother

Television, theater and Bollywood, if there is an actress who has earned her name and fame in all three acting areas as an actress, it is Ratna Pathak Shah. Although it is true that several actors and actresses have tried their luck in the three performance spaces, but only a few have been as successful as Ratna Pathak Shah. Her performances on shows like Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, plays like The Misunderstanding, Dear Liar, and movies like Lipstick Under My Burkha, Jaane Tu … Ya Jaane Na, and more have proven her to be a class actress.

On his 63rd birthday today, we plan to remember some of his most memorable roles. Ratna Pathak Shah's portrayal of a mother on the big screen has been loved by the audience, whether overprotective or over-emotional, this lady knows how to stalk every character. Take a look at our top 5 choices when it comes to Ratna Pathak Shah who plays the role of a mother on the big screen …

%MINIFYHTML992feb8486945517a646a40bfe5edcdb13% %MINIFYHTML992feb8486945517a646a40bfe5edcdb14%

Jaane You … Ya Jaane Na (2008)

In this protagonist of Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza, Ratna Pathak Shah played Jai's (Imran Khan) mother, Savitri, on the big screen. The story revolves around the friendship of Jai and Aditi (Genelia D’Souza) that turns into love without both realizing it. Savitri, played by Ratna, is the role of a protective mother who refuses to let her son become like his warrior father. But, all his efforts are in vain when Imran decides to do everything he was afraid of. Imran and Ratna's bond in the film was wonderfully represented and connected to the audience, as it was raw and real.

%MINIFYHTML992feb8486945517a646a40bfe5edcdb15% %MINIFYHTML992feb8486945517a646a40bfe5edcdb16%

Golmaal 3 (2010)

Trying his luck with comedy, Ratna Pathak Shah impressed everyone with his performance as Geeta. She was Laxman (Shreyas Talpade) and Gopal's mother (Ajay Devgn) in the film. Things take a hilarious turn when Geeta is reunited with her college lover Pritam (Mithun Chakraborty), whose children do not fit in well with Geeta's children. But the two are unaware of their rivalry. The way Ratna brought this character out and kept the story moving smoothly with her effortless acting was truly worthy of applause.

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012)

Ratna Pathak Shah played the mother of Rahul Kapoor (Imran Khan) in this movie. Her character was that of a fiercely dominant woman who refuses to move an inch when it comes to discussion and her image in society. Ratna totally captivated the audience with her performance, as she was strong and added the necessary conflict in the story, as her son loses his job and is too scared to tell his parents. In addition to Imran, Kareena Kapoor Khan also starred in this unusual love story.

Khoobsurat (2014)

Playing the character of Nirmala Devi Rathore in Khoobsurat, Ratna Pathak Shah came out as the overall winner. She played the royal mother of Fawad Khan, who refuses to accept anything below perfection. She is seen as a woman of power and substance and is not overly receptive to new people entering the family, especially if they do not belong to the royal family. Well, in this love story, between Fawad Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, she played an obstacle who decides to give her son a reality check when she sees that she is falling in love with a commoner.

Kapoor & Sons (2016)

Sunita Kapoor's character will surely remain close to the heart of every person who has seen this movie. Ratna Pathak Shah plays a mother in the film who realizes that she has not been perfect all her life, has made mistakes when it comes to raising her children, and has even hidden things from them that she should not have had. The complexities of this character have been beautifully and realistically enhanced by Ratna in the film as she plays Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan's mother. Well, congratulations to this woman for getting it right every time.