Rockies closed training at Salt River Fields in the wake of the coronavirus

The Rockies' shaky spring changed again on Wednesday when training stopped at the team's Salt River Fields complex in Scottsdale, Arizona, due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indigenous Community, which owns and operates the land where the Rockies complex is located, stopped operating on Wednesday, forcing the closure. Several veteran Rockies players had been conducting voluntary trainings at Salt River Fields, but those trainings are no longer allowed.

Some Rockies players may choose to come to Denver and exercise. From now on, Coors Field remains open to players for voluntary training, according to the guidelines provided by Major League Baseball.