Robots: Robots disinfectant spray, distribute masks in this town – Latest News

Kochi: At Maker Village here in Kerala, there are two robots that dispense disinfectants by spraying them on the hands of employees and even distribute masks to those who need them. They even clarify doubts about the new coronavirus.

Speaking to IANS, Jayakrishnan, CEO of Asimov Robotics, said that since the COVID-19 spread turned into a terrifying pandemic, they have placed two of their robots in front of the village where some 600 employees work at various start-up companies. at the Integrated Startup Complex, Technological Innovation Zone.

"We have been in the field of robotics for over a decade. We have already supplied robotic arms and other accessories, including robots, to numerous customers and therefore installing these two robots was no big deal," said Jayakrishnan.

"When we discovered that there is a need for disinfectants and masks, we placed two of our own robots in the front of the village. These two robots even clarify doubts, if asked how to protect one from Covid-19." These platforms can be changed and you can even change the language.

"Now we have several calls asking if we can supply. We need about 15 days to make one and if there are larger orders then the cost will be less than Rs 20 lakhs," said Jayakrishnan.

